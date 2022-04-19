Cruising From San Diego: A Destination With Sunshine and Attractions

The Port of San Diego’s two cruise ship terminals are conveniently located in the heart of bustling downtown San Diego. Less than a mile from San Diego International Airport and about a block away from the Amtrak station, getting to the cruise terminals is easy for those flying in or taking the train, which runs as far north as San Luis Obispo, California. Due to the proximity to Interstate-5, it’s also a breeze for those driving in from anywhere in California or Arizona.

In addition to being easy to access, the Port’s two cruise ship terminals have a reputation for seamless processing of passengers and luggage, comfort, and excellent customer service. From the moment you enter the terminal, to the moment you board your vessel, you will be greeted with the hospitality and warmth that the Port of San Diego is known for.

The Port of San Diego is a prime destination for passengers and cruise lines with numerous attractions just steps away from the cruise ship terminals. It’s a magnificent place to spend the day while in port, and if you want to extend your vacation, there are excellent accommodations nearby. Directly across the street are two of the Port’s waterfront hotels, the Marriott Springhill Suites/Residence Inn and the InterContinental San Diego. With breathtaking views of the cruise ship terminal, San Diego Bay, and the Pacific Ocean, a stay at one of these hotels makes an enchanting beginning or ending to a cruise vacation.

For maritime aficionados, the Maritime Museum of San Diego is right next door to the B Street Cruise Ship Terminal. There you can tour the grand Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing vessel, or sail on a replica of the San Salvador, Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo’s flagship, which anchored in the Port of San Diego in 1542.

For military buffs, the USS Midway Museum, a historical naval aircraft carrier museum, is also located nearby. The museum has something for everyone in the family to enjoy, from an aircraft gallery to flight simulators, all within the unparalleled backdrop of San Diego Bay.

Gourmands will be in heaven with the multitude of food offerings along the waterfront. An abundance of eateries with freshly caught seafood, burgers, south of the border fare, Italian delicacies, and more can be found within the vicinity of Harbor Drive.

For the adventurous who want to get out and explore other neighborhoods, hop on the nearby trolley and head to Little Italy or Old Town San Diego, catch a ride to the historic and lively Gaslamp Quarter, or just stay close to port and take a walk to Seaport Village.

There are so many reasons to cruise from San Diego, and we have it all here. The Port is also the gateway to the Pacific Ocean, providing an even more wonderful experiences nearby. With routes to the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, the California Coast and more, cruise passengers are guaranteed to have an amazing experience.

This post is sponsored by the Port of San Diego.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.