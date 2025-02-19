CMA CGM Selects Wärtsilä’s Intellisafe® and Airguard for Future-Ready Fleet

CMA CGM, a global leader in container shipping, has selected Wärtsilä’s Intellisafe® Bearing, Shaft Line Monitoring System, and 10-Year Airguard Seal for their latest vessel designs and their future fleet of ten 24 000 TEU vessels built by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. This decision underscores CMA CGM’s commitment to operational efficiency, sustainability, and advanced shaft line solutions.

Why Wärtsilä Shaft Line Solutions Were the Perfect Fit Intellisafe® Bearing for Durability and Reliability

Wärtsilä’s Intellisafe® Bearing represents a significant leap forward in shaft line technology, combining innovation with reliability to meet the evolving demands of modern shipping operations. Its self-adjustment capability dynamically optimizes and precisely maintains the lubrication film, ensuring consistent performance under varying operational conditions. The non-contact design eliminates wear caused by shaft contact, boosting durability and significantly reducing the risk of unexpected downtime. This robust design also simplifies maintenance and enhances vessel availability by minimizing operational disruptions.

Shaft Line Monitoring System for Proactive Maintenance

Wärtsilä’s Shaft Line Monitoring System delivers real-time operational insights and predictive analytics. By identifying trends and monitoring potential issues before they escalate, it ensures vessels remain two steps ahead of potential challenges, safeguarding operational continuity and efficiency. This advanced system enables CMA CGM to adopt a proactive approach to maintenance, reducing downtime and maximizing vessel performance.

10-Year Airguard Seal for Environmental Compliance

The Wärtsilä Airguard Seal provides an environmentally sustainable sealing solution that complies with stringent marine regulations. By extending seal maintenance intervals from 5 years to 10 years, it significantly reduces operational costs while minimizing the need for spare parts. This longer lifespan not only lowers maintenance expenses but also reduces material waste, aligning with CMA CGM’s sustainability goals. By offering exceptional durability and minimizing environmental impact, the Airguard Seal supports CMA CGM’s commitment to reducing their footprint.

A Partnership for Innovation and Sustainability

These solutions were carefully evaluated and selected by CMA CGM’s technical team in collaboration with Wärtsilä experts to meet the specific requirements of their new vessels. CMA CGM’s decision reflects their focus on leveraging innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and uphold their environmental commitments.

“The Intellisafe® Bearing offers unmatched reliability and performance, making it a cornerstone of our shaft line solution for new vessels. The Shaft Line Monitoring System allows us to take a proactive approach to maintenance, ensuring we can address potential issues before they become critical and The Airguard Seal not only meets our operational needs but also strengthens our commitment to environmental responsibility by reducing waste and ensuring compliance.” – Xavier Leclercq, Vice President, Newbuilding, CMA CGM

“At Wärtsilä Shaft Line Solutions, we are committed to driving innovation that meets the demands of modern shipping while supporting our customers’ operational and environmental goals. This partnership with CMA CGM is a testament to the value of sustainable solutions in building a future-ready fleet.” – Rob Burford - VP Shaft Line Solutions, Wärtsilä.

Together with Wärtsilä, CMA CGM is driving the future of sustainable and efficient maritime operations.

