AST Launches Iridium Certus 200 Service With Usage Alert Capabilities

Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd, today announced the official launch of its unique Iridium Certus 200 service offering, with real-time alerting capabilities ensuring customers’ stay fully in control of MB allowances.

AST’s exclusive real-time data alerting software, INTEGRA Control Lite, allows users to monitor usage and be alerted as defined thresholds are crossed accurately and automatically. A user is also able to block the service or category once a threshold is reached, giving a greater level of risk mitigation against excessive usage – all in real-time and without needing to process Call Data Records (CDRs).

“AST is delighted to bring Iridium Certus 200 to the market coupled with our INTEGRA Control Lite service. This exclusively enables AST customers to see their data usage and manage it through real-time alerting to avoid unintended costs due to exceeding MB plan allowance," said AST Group Chairman and Founder Gregory Darling.

On June 22, 2021, Iridium announced the L-band broadband Iridium Certus 200 service was commercially available for maritime and land mobile markets. This service is designed to offer speeds up to 176 Kbps through a compact and easy to install lightweight antenna. The service is ideal in both land and maritime environments, such as:

Primary communication for small commercial fishing vessels or work boats, or leisure users; and utilities or mining operations, as well as NGOs or first responders.

Secondary communication or redundancy solution in both maritime and land sectors; as VSAT companion or business continuity, respectively.

The Thales VesseLINK 200 for maritime and Thales MissionLINK 200 for land-based applications are the first products available in this service class.

This message is sponsored by AST Group.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.