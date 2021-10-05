Are You Ready to Talk About the Energy Transition?

The energy landscape is changing rapidly, with far-reaching implications for organizations that rely heavily on the use of fossil fuel. There is a compelling and urgent need to accelerate the technological changes needed to decarbonize the energy sector between now and 2050, and there is no doubt that it will be a challenge. While that is a good thing, the reality is that organizations must undertake a radical redesign in the way they do business, run operations and develop sustainable strategies.

This year’s ZE Power Global Tech Summit is happening on October 13-14, 2021, and admission is free of charge. The theme of this year’s event is “Energy Transition: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly and The Reality.”

The complexity of the energy transition is huge, and navigating such a shift will take clear commitments from all industry sectors.

We will tackle some of these complex issues in 14 action-packed segments over the course of two half-day sessions, including:

Hydrogen and Energy Transition

New Fuels for the Future

Carbon Markets, Pricing and Credits

Moving Towards Energy Transition with Data Analytics for Shipping and Energy Sectors

Technology Trends for Energy Transition

and Win-Win-Win for the Energy Provider, The Government, and Communities

The talks will feature speakers from S&P Global Platts, SwissRe, BHP, The Signal Group, Menteith, AAPG, Argus Media, ICIS, Tibco Spotfire, Vortexa and many more.

Listen to these thought leaders and many others as they discuss future trends, innovations and risk associated with the energy transition.

Dates: Wednesday October 13 - Thursday October 14

Times: 10:00 - 12:30 Eastern Time

Register today for free at: https://www.ze.com/global-tech-summit-2021

This message is sponsored by ZE, a global brand delivering advanced technical innovation to companies around the world.

