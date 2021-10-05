Since its foundation in 1995, the focus of the ZE leadership team has been two-fold: To build an enduring business based on strong family values and to actively engage in new technology to better focus on global markets. Today, we’re a global brand delivering advanced technical innovation to companies around the world. With clients ranging from municipal governments to energy, commodity, and major global finance players, we're pleased to count some of the largest Fortune 500 companies as part of our ZE client family.