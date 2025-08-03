Interview: The African Maritime Transport Charter Moves Ahead

Two weeks ago, Uganda became the 15th African Union member to ratify the Revised African Maritime Transport Charter. This helped reach the threshold needed for the charter to enter into force, which will formally happen in August. Indeed, it is a significant milestone for the African maritime sector as the charter took 15 years long in the making.

The charter cannot come at a better time, with the global shipping industry experiencing unprecedented disruption - especially in Africa. For instance, the Red Sea crisis has affected East African countries, which are dependent on the Suez Canal for international trade. These disruptions have led to massive cargo delays, leading to port congestion in countries such as South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.

In addition, the high shipping costs to Africa has been a major trade barrier for a long time. This has seen several African countries attempt to establish national ocean carriers. The goal is to have a strategic fleet to support trade of critical commodities.

With the implementation of the Maritime Transport Charter, it is expected that short-sea shipping across Africa will be streamlined. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) envisions unfettered trade amongst African nations. Unfortunately, the lack of a harmonized maritime transport protocol has been a major setback.

To further understand the African Maritime Transport Charter, TME Africa correspondent Brian Gicheru spoke with Dr. Raissa Julie Ada Allogo, Senior Policy Officer (SPO) in the Infrastructure and Energy Department (IED), African Union Commission (AUC).

The African Maritime Transport Charter is finally getting implemented after a long wait. What does this mean for the African maritime sector ?

Historically, maritime transport has played a significant role in moving goods and people around the continent. Around 90% of the continent's foreign trade is transported by sea. This includes the export of raw materials such as oil, minerals and agricultural products, as well as the import of equipment, manufactured goods and foodstuffs.

The imminent entry into force of the revised African Charter on Maritime Transport (2010), 15 years after its adoption by the African Union's states and governments in Kampala, marks a historic turning point for the maritime transport sector on our continent. We must recognize and emphasize that we are moving from a fragmented system to a more integrated strategic approach of trade, development and sustainability in the maritime sector.

Implementing the revised African Maritime Transport Charter is a significant advancement for our continent. It lays the foundations for the integration of the maritime sector across the continent. It provides a legal instrument with harmonized rules, equitable access to ports, and sustainability principles.

When we talk of the maritime sector, most people think of coastal countries. But how does the charter benefit the African land-locked countries ?

The Revised Charter (2010) goes beyond coastlines by formally recognizing the transit rights of landlocked Member States. It ensures they benefit from port access, harmonized transit procedures, and inclusive multimodal transport arrangements, facilitating their integration into Africa’s broader maritime transport network.

With Uganda becoming the 15th African Union member state to ratify the Charter, it marks a major step forward for the official inclusion of transit rights for landlocked countries. The Charter guarantees access to coastal ports and harmonized transit procedures, which are prerequisites for integrating landlocked countries into the continent's maritime transport system. Streamlining commercial logistics and promoting cross-border connectivity will encourage the development of a multimodal transport system. The development of this system is one of the Charter's key priorities. This framework stimulates regional trade and aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In the recent past, several African countries have mooted plans to establish national shipping lines. Other countries including Nigeria, Djibouti and Ethiopia already have existing national carriers. In the spirit of the Maritime Transport Charter, how is the AU planning to streamline shipping in the continent, owing to the fact that countries have different interests and capacities?

Despite disparities between member states, the revised 2010 African Charter on Maritime Transport was designed based on a collaborative approach to streamline and coordinate all maritime transport activities on the continent. The charter aims to harmonize the maritime policies of member states, considering their respective capacities and interests. It also encourages the establishment of regional shipping companies and cooperation between national carriers. In addition, the Charter aims to establish a continental coordination unit, which will oversee the vision of an integrated African maritime transport system.

The Maritime Transport Charter proposes some key reforms in the African shipping sector. Some of the recommendations such as port upgrades carry a heavy financial burden. Is AUC planning to assist in sourcing finances for the highlighted reforms in the charter?

The revised Maritime Transport Charter recognizes that implementation, particularly the modernization of ports, requires heavy investment in infrastructure and equipment. It encourages Member States to mobilize resources and provides continental cooperation mechanisms to facilitate financing.

Let’s talk about the human resource of the maritime sector. Africa is seen as the next frontier for seafaring. However, a lot needs to be done to strengthen maritime education across the continent. Further, African seafarers need to secure opportunities onboard vessels for sea-time. Currently, this is difficult with very few African owned vessels. How is AUC approaching this challenge ?

This question is highly relevant, given the issues and challenges currently facing our continent within the maritime sector. Capacity building is a widely debated issue among African Union policymakers. I would say that it is one of our priorities. Indeed, the Charter encourages the establishment of training institutions that comply with international standards, as well as the creation of specialized regional universities. It facilitates access to sea training for African seafarers through partnerships with international companies, and it promotes the creation of African shipping companies to increase local opportunities.

Through the revised African Maritime Transport Charter, the African Union is working to harmonize certifications to promote professional mobility and develop inclusive programs to encourage the integration of women and young people into maritime careers. These efforts aim to establish Africa as a competent and competitive maritime power on the world stage.

Top image: Port of Mombasa (Nektofadeev / iStock)