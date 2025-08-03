Hugo Ortega
Hugo Ortega is a Superyacht Captain 500T, educator, and founder of Superyacht Sunday School, a global platform helping aspiring crew enter the luxury yachting industry. From his humble beginnings in the Bronx to captaining superyachts around the world, Hugo now mentors newcomers through accessible, expert-led courses that break down industry barriers. He also appears on Below Deck Season 12, bringing his experience and passion for adventure to the screen.
Op-Ed: Yacht Industry Needs Serious Reform to Ensure Crew Safety
The recent tragedy in the Bahamas involving stewardess Paige Bell has sharply illuminated an ongoing crisis within the y...
