Hugo Ortega is a Superyacht Captain 500T, educator, and founder of Superyacht Sunday School, a global platform helping aspiring crew enter the luxury yachting industry. From his humble beginnings in the Bronx to captaining superyachts around the world, Hugo now mentors newcomers through accessible, expert-led courses that break down industry barriers. He also appears on Below Deck Season 12, bringing his experience and passion for adventure to the screen.