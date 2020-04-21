Allianz and Tritan Software Partner on Digital Medical Services

Allianz Care, the health brand of insurance conglomerate Allianz Partners, has partnered with maritime health technology provider Tritan Software to offer access to medical services for seafarers on commercial ships and cruise liners.

The maritime industry is facing extreme challenges due to the impact of COVID-19, and the new service gives shipping companies another way to access care. Allianz Care now offers services via the SeaCare Health Platform, Tritan’s software solution for medical management.

"Working together we combine our knowledge and innovation in health technology with Allianz Care’s global medical network and extensive healthcare expertise. We share a passion for enhancing the safety and wellbeing of our customers," said Andrew Carricarte, president and CEO of Tritan Software.

Seacare's tools include telemedicine, communicable disease management (including COVID-19), compliance reporting, case tracking, automated referrals, medical evacuations and repatriations.

“Via this new partnership, SeaCare is now directly connected to Allianz Care’s in-house medical experts of doctors and nurses, global medical network and preferential rates," said chief marketing officer Paula Covey.

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty highlights new risks for container shipping

Allianz Partners' marine insurance arm, part of its global corporate and specialty division, has issued a report highlighting new risks for cargo interests due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Under normal circumstances, cargo losses account for about one-fifth of all marine insurance claims, Allianz said, and that fraction may rise with delays caused by the pandemic.

Many companies are unable to receive cargo because of the coronavirus outbreak, and news of such closures may not reach transportation providers for goods in transit until after the cargo has arrived at the destination. This creates new risks for high-value, perishable and temperature-sensitive goods.

“Risks to cargo in storage and transit, especially to high-value and temperature- sensitive goods have significantly increased,” says Captain Rahul Khanna, global head of marine risk consulting at AGCS. “Locked down and unmanned facilities means not only an increased risk of theft and fire to the cargo but also risk of damage to goods due to extended storage periods. Transit disruptions to cargo due to closed borders, delayed customs clearances or simply due to lack of personnel can mean long delays to delivery times or even cargo being abandoned. Companies should do all that they possibly can to implement robust planning of cargo shipments and ensure they have back-up plans in place because of the last minute shutdowns we are seeing around the world.”

AGCS highlighted a number of practices for BCOs to consider when developing contingency plans, focusing on two areas in particular: risks for cargo storage and risks for goods in transit.

Cargo storage risks

The accumulation of unattended cargo in warehouses increases the threat of theft and crime. Companies should consider strengthening warehouse security and checking alarm functionality. Companies should also consider checking whether prolonged staging of loaded trailers outside of warehouse locations can be avoided, as this increases the risk of cargo theft and damage.

With the coronavirus outbreak having the potential to cause prolonged disruption to supply chains, inventory turn times will increase and capacity in warehousing spaces will be limited. Companies should also consider identifying alternative warehouse capacity in the event occupied spaces can no longer safely receive cargo.

Cargo transit risks

Companies should obtain confirmation that the final destination is still able to receive cargo prior to beginning the shipment and make preparations for its possible non-receipt, as an increasing number of organizations are ceasing operations at short notice.

Using trailers that have integrated GPS technology and integrating Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring devices into cargo packaging can enhance shipment visibility. These devices can provide real-time location information in the event of shipment deviation or delay.

Companies should also consider reviewing requirements for perishable cargoes, Allianz advised. Food and pharmaceutical products associated with the response to the coronavirus outbreak have been given priority for temperature-controlled capacity. Non-critical perishables will see increased transit time as temperature-controlled capacity is stretched. Additional packaging or storage configurations should be considered for “just in time” perishable products not deemed critical under the latest guidance.

