2nd Envirotech for Shipping Forum Scheduled for October in Rotterdam

One of the most important maritime gatherings - The 2nd Envirotech for Shipping Forum will be held on October 5 and 6, 2022 in Rotterdam. The forum will bring together an impressive audience consisting of shipowners; ship managers; shipbuilders; ports; regulators; classification societies; government bodies; equipment manufacturers; service providers and many more.

Organized by the maritime networking expert - IGGS Group - the forum will be held at the Postillion Hotel & Convention Centre. The spacious venue will host more than 450 maritime experts who are coming to discuss, share their ideas, and look for new suppliers.

The event will be structured into two parts: conference and exhibition. The conference will present various industry experts to share their views and good practices on many relevant topics as well as for technology companies to showcase their cutting-edge solutions. The exhibition area will serve as a networking and direct meeting place for new suppliers to be found and new partnerships to be established. At the end of the first day, there will be a gala cocktail reception for less formal networking.

2nd Envirotech for Shipping Forum will also host an awards ceremony. Leading up to the event the maritime community will be able to nominate the companies that in their view are most deserving. Closer to the event five nominees for each category will be selected. The winners will be announced during a ceremony on October 6, the second day of the event.

The 2nd Envirotech for Shipping Forum is an event that is not to be missed.

Please visit the company online for more information and to receive information on different ways to participate in this extraordinary event in Rotterdam.

