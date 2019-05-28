UN Global Compact Plans Meeting on Oceans at Nor-Shipping

The United Nations Global Compact is set to hold a High Level Meeting on Ocean as part of Nor-Shipping 2019, gathering leading politicians, maritime and ocean industry executives, UN representatives, NGOs and other key stakeholders in Oslo. Co-hosted by the Norwegian Government and the UN Global Compact, the meeting, taking place on June 3, will be followed by a further group meeting on June 4 to discuss progress with the UN Global Compact Action Platform for Sustainable Ocean Business. It is, the organisers note, a key opportunity to help build consensus on ocean governance and growth for future generations.

Monday’s meeting will be led by Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, and Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, Norwegian Minister of Trade, with the discussion moderated by Sturla Henriksen, Special Advisor on Ocean, UN Global Compact. CEOs and high-level executives from businesses spanning sectors including maritime, aquaculture, energy production, and seabed resources, to name a few key segments, will share expertise with representatives from regulatory authorities, international politics, campaigning organizations and more.

The objective, says Erik Giercksky, Head, Sustainable Ocean Business at the UN Global Compact, is clear. “The ocean is vital to humanity’s well being and prosperity, but it faces serious challenges,” says Giercksky. “To safeguard and improve its health — while producing more food, more energy, increasing transportation and accessing new raw materials — we need shared principles and a universal approach. We need to collaborate to build effective global governance — that, in essence, is what this meeting is about.”

Ocean ambition

Nor-Shipping 2019 will also see the UN Global Compact launch its new report, Global Goals, Ocean Opportunities, which explores a multi-stakeholder approach to how ocean industries can deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while enabling sustainable business growth. With the Goals set to expire in 2030, the report outlines clear ambitions, encompassing eradicating waste entering the ocean environment, enabling low emission transport, providing clean, affordable energy, mapping the ocean, delivering healthy ocean nutrition, and establishing a strong system of governance.

“The report and the meetings form critical milestones on our journey to creating a sustainable ocean business reality,” comments Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard. “We’re committed to supporting the UN Global Compact in their efforts to promote the Action Platform for Sustainable Ocean Business and effect positive change.”

Nor-Shipping 2019 takes place in venues across Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway, between 3 and 7 June. Now in its 52nd year, Nor-Shipping attracts around 35,000 delegates, from over 75 countries, with close to 1,000 exhibiting companies from across the entire maritime and ocean industry value chain.

