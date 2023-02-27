The Maritime Executive's Annual Cruise Edition is Out Now

The annual cruise edition of The Maritime Executive Magazine is out now and available online!

In 2023, the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, bookings are off the charts, and “cruise mania” is at sea speed! And it’s our annual cruise edition as well, which this year features an early and original operator and one of the most respected names in the business – Costa Cruises.

Unlike others, Costa President Mario Zanetti and his team used the pause in operations as an opportunity for “rethinking, pondering, dedicating our time to formulating a new, improved way of traveling and restarting once again.” The result of all this thinking and pondering was nothing less than “the new Costa” – a complete repositioning of the brand, including its iconic “C” logo – and it’s been a big hit with guests. Read all about it in this issue’s Case Study and Executive Interview!

In our annual Global Cruise Outlook feature, Associate Editor Allan Jordan says the industry’s recovery is taking longer than thought but that expectations are high for a buoyant 2023. Ports columnist Tom Peters agrees, describing in “Great Expectations” how cruise ports like Miami, Port Everglades, New York, Galveston and San Diego are gearing up for a big season. And just to get you in the mood, Senior Editor Jack O’Connell writes fondly about a cruise he took last August in “Cruising the Great Lakes.”

Jack also hooked up with noted cruise ship designer Tomas Tillberg for his Executive Achievement feature. Tillberg’s father, Robert, practically invented the business of interior designs for cruise ships, and the son has carried on the family tradition of bold and innovative design.

