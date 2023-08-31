Royal Navy Shadows Half a Dozen Russian Warships Near UK Waters

Courtesy Royal Navy

Royal Navy warships and RAF patrol aircraft tracked a series of Russian vessels in the waters close to the UK in a concerted monitoring operation.

HMS Tyne, HMS Portland and P8 Poseidon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth reported on the movements of the Russian Navy in the English Channel, North Sea and North Atlantic.



Plymouth-based HMS Portland and the Poseidons worked together to monitor Russian vessels, including corvettes Boikiy and Grad, cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the Udaloy-class destroyer Severomorsk and others.



Lieutenant Sam Charleston, one of HMS Portland’s bridge watchkeeping officers, said: “It was rewarding to conduct operations protecting UK waters and interests. The team worked hard in rough weather and difficult conditions. This is my third time conducting this type of operation and I enjoyed seeing the wide-area search capability that the P-8 brings and working with the RAF aircrew.”



Courtesy of the Royal Navy

Commander Ed Moss-Ward, HMS Portland’s Commanding Officer added: “P8 aircraft operating with a Type 23 frigate with an embarked Merlin helicopter provides the UK with a world-leading anti-submarine warfare capability.”



Many of the Russian vessels were associated with the Russian Navy Day, which was held in St Petersburg on July 30.



Portsmouth-based Tyne shadowed three Russian ships in separate tasks, including Merkury, a Steregushchiy-class corvette, and research ship Akademik Nikolaj Strakhov, taking over duties from NATO warships.



HMS Tyne’s Executive Officer, Lieutenant Ryan Grieg, said: “The operations Tyne has executed over the last few weeks are a reflection of the hard work and dedication delivered by her ship’s company all year round. She has again demonstrated her alacrity and flexibility in proving herself as an efficient asset providing assurance and security in UK home waters.”

