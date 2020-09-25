Photos: Royal Navy EOD Divers Blow Up Suspected WWII Ordnance

Royal Navy EUD divers have successfully disabled a piece of World War 2 ordnance on the southern shore of the Bristol Channel.

Called to a report of an unknown object exposed by an unusually low tide a few hundred meters off the National Trust beach at Middle Hope, north of the Somerset holiday resort of Weston-Super-Mare, the team from Devonport’s Southern Diving Unit 1 carried out a controlled explosion on the device.

The piece of WW2 ordnance turned out to be an anti-submarine mortar bomb, thought to have been used in the area when the near-by MOD weapon research facility was in operation.

“We were called out by the Joint Services EOD Operations Centre (Didcot) HQ to head up to Weston and arrived about 24 hours ago,” said Petty Officer Diver Rob Bishop, team leader of the duty bomb disposal crew. “After excavating around the device we established that the device was intact and possibly live."

Photos courtesy Royal Navy

Rob and his team knew that this type of High Explosive Anti-submarine Mortar had a cock striker firing mechanism, and because of this could not be moved or disturbed. However they couldn’t get a 100-percent identification of the nose section, due to its position in the mud, and so they had to go with the worst case situation.