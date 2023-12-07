Changeable Seas for Offshore Wind in the Northeastern U.S.

Offshore wind (OSW) is a key component of the Biden administration's renewable energy goals, which include the deployment of 30GW of offshore electricity by 2030 and 110GW by 2050. For perspective, the administration claims that 30GW would power over 10 million homes. The Northeast, with its favorable coastal shelf and prevailing wind conditions, has been at the forefront of offshore wind development in the United States. While federal and state permitting efforts have advanced on several projects and turbines have started to leave coastal ports for their offshore destinations, other planned installations have stalled recently due to changing economic conditions. Despite the economic obstacles to meeting the administration’s OSW goals, the Northeast and other coastal states continue to back offshore wind.

Recent Developments in Connecticut and Surrounding States

While economic headwinds have rattled project developers, Northeastern states are investing in OSW by employing partnerships and streamlining permitting to support and facilitate the development of coastal wind energy. They are also looking to the federal government for support. In a September 13, 2023, letter, six coastal states (Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York) urged President Biden to deploy additional federal resources to support the OSW industry. The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has stated that it intends to work with the Biden administration to address bottlenecking in the federal permitting process. The ACP also indicated its support for the Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies and Ecosystem (RISEE) Act, which would provide hundreds of millions of dollars to states adjacent to OSW leases.

In Connecticut, specifically, the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) recently released its Offshore Wind Strategic Roadmap (Roadmap), outlining the State’s plans, initiatives, and steps to further OSW development. To achieve its lofty goal of 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2040, Connecticut outlined four key pillars:

1) Infrastructure/Real Estate. Build off the progress made with projects like the State Pier Terminal in New London and the Ports of New Haven and Bridgeport. These deep-water ports are crucial to expanding marshaling, operations and maintenance, and other supporting capabilities for OSW development.

2) Supply Chain. Increase regional capabilities and coordination across the OSW supply chain. The State will rely on its demonstrated expertise in composite materials and metal fabrication capabilities developed through its long history of government contract work.

3) Workforce. To achieve zero-carbon electricity, the DECD acknowledges that it must provide a local labor force to prepare for and connect with OSW-related jobs. To do this, Connecticut has partnered with other New England states to determine how to incorporate early education and workforce development initiatives to secure skilled personnel.

4) Research and Development. To encourage further research and development, Connecticut has partnered with UCONN, Yale, and investment institutions to promote research activities related to OSW.

To implement its Roadmap, Connecticut has established the Connecticut Wind Collaborative (CWC). The CWC will oversee the implementation of the pillars outlined in the Roadmap. The new non-profit organization will be comprised of OSW leaders from academia and across the government, private, and public sectors. Additional information about the CWC’s structure and authority will be released in the future.

Connecticut has also recently partnered with Massachusetts and Rhode Island to cooperate and coordinate on OSW development. An October 3, 2023, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the three states outlines an approach to soliciting multi-state bids for OSW development that will benefit the states collectively. The MOU’s primary objective is to encourage collaboration between the states in hopes of leveraging buying power and making the development of OSW projects more cost-effective. While the MOU does not require any one state to work with the others on new proposals, it does ensure that each state will benefit equally from multi-state bids for any OSW project proposal, and requires each state to consider whether a bid can result in a multi-state project. MA Governor Maura Healey said the MOU will “amplify the many benefits of offshore wind for all three states, including regional economic development opportunities, healthier communities, lower energy bills and advantages to environmental justice populations and low-income taxpayers.”

The MOU also encourages good-faith coordination between the states when considering both independent and multi-state OSW projects. When considering a multi-state bid, applicants will be required to designate which states are impacted by the proposed project. Approval of a multi-state proposal may be contingent upon approval from all three participating states. The MOU clearly states that it is not meant to be seen as a legal authority binding the states to enter into contracts or other agreements.

The MOU’s objectives of collaboration and reducing costs for bidders are already being implemented. Connecticut’s recent Request for Proposal (RFP), published on October 27, 2023, provides a pathway to solicit multistate bids. In addition, the Connecticut RFP includes a provision that allows bidders to submit pricing at a rate indexed to the price of “listed macroeconomic factors and commodities” that will be fixed at some date in the future. The indexed pricing approach allows bidders to account for changes that may occur after the bid due date, but before the project reaches final close, by adjusting their proposed price up or down by no more than 15%. This flexibility is intended to ease the financial hardships many OSW developers are currently facing.

Financial Hardships

While the coastal New England states continue to solicit proposals for OSW development, several developers have run into commercial roadblocks that have substantially reshaped the economic analysis. Global events such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have caused the scarcity of some materials and the skyrocketing costs of others. According to Building a National Network of Offshore Wind Ports, a publication released by The Business Network for Offshore Wind, there is now an estimated $22.5-$27.2 billion discrepancy between available financing and the financing required to construct the OSW facilities needed to achieve the administration’s OSW goals.

Other pressures driving development costs include the surge in demand for OSW globally, rapid increases in turbine sizes over the last decade, expansion of offshore wind into deeper waters requiring more costly technological solutions, historically-high interest rates and commodity input prices, and competition for construction materials in and outside of the OSW industry. Changing market conditions have had at least some impact on almost every OSW project currently under development.

In a constantly changing landscape, the current status of OSW projects in the Northeast continues to evolve:

Project Name State MW Developer Project Status Permitting Status Vineyard Wind MA 800 Avangrid Under Construction Received BOEM Record Decision Beacon Wind MA 1200 Equinor Permitting stage EIS review Revolution Wind RI 704 Orsted/ Eversource Under Construction Received Final Approval for DOI Construction Park City Wind CT 800 Avangrid Stalled Stalled South Fork Wind NY 132 Orsted Under Construction Received BOEM Record Decision Sunrise Wind NY 924 Orsted Obtaining permits EIS review Empire Wind 1 NY 816 Equinor Permitting stage BOEM released final EIS Empire Wind 2 NY 1200 Equinor Permitting stage BOEM released final EIS Ocean Wind 1 NJ 1100 Orsted Canceled Canceled Ocean Wind 2 NJ 1150 Orsted Canceled Canceled Skipjack Wind MD 966 Orsted Conducting Surveys EIS review Coastal Virginia Wind VA 2590 Dominion Energy Obtaining construction permits Received BOEM Record Decision

Revolution Wind, set for construction south of Block Island, is one project proceeding intact and is estimated to deliver 400 MW of power to Rhode Island and 304 MW of power to Connecticut. Orsted and its then-partner Eversource locked in project costs prior to the current market instability and recently announced a final investment decision confirming that construction is expected to be completed by 2025. Eversource, however, is withdrawing from the wind sector, announcing in September that it would be selling its fifty percent interest in its three jointly-owned contracted OSW projects with Orsted: Revolution Wind, Sunrise Wind, and South Fork Wind. Currently, workers at the New London State Pier in Connecticut continue to assemble parts for the South Fork Wind turbines. These turbines can be seen off the coast of Montauk Point as the nation’s first commercial-scale OSW farm takes shape. At present, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind are also proceeding as planned.

The offshore wind market has changed, however, and other projects have stalled or been canceled. Orsted recently ceased development of the Ocean Wind I and II projects in New Jersey and will announce final plans to terminate, postpone, or continue other OSW projects in the United States in 2024. Also, citing unanticipated economic factors, Avangrid has terminated its power-purchase agreement for Park City Wind, which was expected to supply roughly 14% of Connecticut’s electricity. The project is expected to be rebid.

Despite these setbacks, state governments continue to explore OSW development and ways to alleviate some of the economic and logistical hurdles standing in the way of progress.