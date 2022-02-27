Zinus Delivers Shore Power Compact to Port in Northern Norway

Zinus' Shore Power Compact series is specially developed for busy ports in need of reliable, smaller shore power connections that quickly and user-friendly can supply a variety of vessels with low-voltage electricity. (Photo: Zinus)

PSW Power & Automation has ordered three compact Zinus cable handling systems to the electrification of Port of Helgeland’s facilities in Sandnessjøen.

Zinus’ delivery consists of three Shore Power Compact cable handling units, which can deliver a total power of 2.5 megawatts. This output is enough to supply around 1,250 detached houses with electricity. The equipment will be delivered in Q3 2022. PSW is total supplier of the entire shore power plant and has the turnkey contract for electrification of the port.

The cable handling units will primarily supply low-voltage shore power to platform supply vessel servicing offshore installations in the Norwegian Sea but can also serve other types of vessels visiting Sandnessjøen. By using clean electricity from shore during harbour stays, the vessels' CO2 emissions are significantly reduced compared to having their power requirements met by running on-board diesel generators.

“Zinus is a pioneer in efficient, robust, reliable and aesthetically pleasing cable handling systems, and the company currently has over 120 Shore Power Compact systems installed in Norwegian and international ports. This delivery is yet another confirmation of the qualities offered by our technology, and we are pleased to once again be shown confidence in a market with ever stronger competition. The fact that the contract is with PSW Power & Automation is particularly gratifying. PSW was one of our very first customers back in 2018 and continues to be a faithful and important partner,” says Ronny Olson, Sales Director at Zinus.

Zinus' Shore Power Compact series is specially developed for busy ports with a need for reliable, smaller shore power connections that quickly and user-friendly can service a variety of vessels. Each unit has a small footprint, and the technology is thoroughly encapsulated and secured against seawater and harsh weather conditions. The product can be delivered as fixed or mobile installations, and the mobile versions are easily moved with a forklift or a corresponding motorized base.

