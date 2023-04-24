Zinus Autonomous Solutions for Seaspan

Zinus will supply three autonomous solutions to Seaspan

Zinus Solutions Reach North America

Zinus, a global leader in shore power technology and autonomous solutions, is proud to announce its first-ever contract in North America, partnering with Seaspan Ferries to provide cutting-edge charging solutions in British Columbia. This significant milestone marks Zinus’s continued expansion of its global presence and its commitment to delivering eco-friendly, efficient solutions for the maritime industry around the world.

“A PROMISING STEP FORWARD”

“Zinus is thrilled to break into the North American market with this order, as it signifies a promising step towards a future of sustainable, efficient marine transportation in the region. This collaboration between Zinus and Seaspan Ferries showcases the potential for innovation and growth in the industry, as both companies share a commitment to delivering environmentally conscious, cutting-edge solutions,” states Tore Martin Svanheld, VP Sales of Zinus.

The contract with Seaspan Ferries includes the supply of three Zinus Autonomous Solution units, consisting of three ZPP700 Automatic Telescopic Charging Towers and three SWC100 Autonomous Onboard Receiver systems. These advanced technologies will enable quick and autonomous connection to the grid to facilitate high power shore charging of the hybrid fleet’s onboard energy storage systems.

PARTNERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICA

“This is an especially important order for Zinus, as we continue to expand our solutions globally. We are honored to have been chosen by Seaspan to support their operations in North America and look forward to a lasting partnership,” states Ronny Olson, Sales Director in Zinus.

“At Seaspan Ferries we are proud to be a national leader in decarbonizing marine transportation and through the deployment of these automated shore power interconnection systems, we are continuing to find new solutions to enable further reductions of our fleet emissions,” said Harly Penner, Vice President of Seaspan Ferries and Energy Transportation.

As Zinus continues to expand globally, this partnership with Seaspan Ferries highlights the increasing demand for sustainable technologies throughout the world in the maritime sector. Together, Zinus and Seaspan Ferries will drive the industry forward, paving the way for a greener, more efficient future in marine transportation.

ABOUT SEASPAN FERRIES CORPORATION

Seaspan Ferries serves the Vancouver Island supply chain and with a reliable customer-focused commercial ferry service. The ferry service is offered 7 days a week, with over 10 scheduled daily departures moving approximately 800 semi-trailers per day between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. Seaspan Ferries is part of Seaspan ULC, a group of Canadian companies that are primarily involved in shipbuilding and repair, ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services and fuel bunkering on the west coast of North America. With well over 100 years of successful participation in coastal commerce, Seaspan is a major partner in the Pacific Northwest marine economy.

www.zinuspower.no

