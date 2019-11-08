ZF and ADS van STIGT Expand Their Marine Partnership

From left to right: Reiner Viebahn (ZF), Dave Plug (ADS van STIGT), Andre Körner (ZF) [Image courtesy ZF]

2019-11-08

At the marine trade fair Europort, ZF and ADS van STIGT reaffirmed – and expanded – their long-established partnership. Technology group ZF is no longer solely supplying transmissions to the Dutch sales agent, but also rudder propellers, tunnel thrusters and steering systems. This enables shipyards and fleet operators to access robust and high-performance marine technology from ZF with greater speed and flexibility.



With a company history spanning half a century, ADS van STIGT has made a name for itself as a reliable sales agent, distributor and service provider for marine and industrial customers. ZF contributes to this reputation too, as it has been supplying powerful marine transmissions to its Dutch partner for more than 40 years.



Both companies have now strengthened and expanded their partnership. As announced at the Europort marine trade fair, ADS van STIGT is set to expand its portfolio to include rudder propellers, tunnel thrusters, and steering systems from ZF. This will enable ADS van STIGT to supply comprehensive, system-integrated propulsion solutions for offshore applications, inland shipping, workboats, superyachts, and fishing boats. For ZF this will mean better access to important markets, especially in the Benelux countries.



“ZF’s technological expertise is a pledge that the company has delivered on, day after day, for more than 40 years. It is a group that we are proud to collaborate with,” comments Dave Plug, Managing Director of ADS van STIGT.



“The partnership with ADS has been extremely beneficial for ZF over the course of more than 40 years. We are pleased to be opening a new chapter in our shared history with this portfolio expansion,” comments Andre Körner, Director of the Commercial and Fast Craft Product Line at ZF.

