ZeroNorth Introduces Propel, a New Agentic AI Partner for Maritime Operations

[By ZeroNorth]

Cargill, Ultrabulk and CMB.TECH join Propel by ZeroNorth as launch partners. Propel goes live with a voyage optimisation agent and will grow into a full agentic AI partner across voyage, vessel and fuel operations over time.

ZeroNorth today introduced Propel by ZeroNorth, a new agentic AI partner for maritime operations. Propel uses AI agents to take action on repetitive manual tasks in operations, freeing operators to focus on decisions that require their judgement.

The launch comes as shipping faces growing operational complexity from geopolitical disruption, regulatory change and volatile fuel prices. Operators coordinate decisions across multiple vessels and disconnected systems, and better coordination can compound into meaningful time and fuel savings across a fleet.

At the same time, agentic AI is now making it possible for software to move beyond insight and recommendation. It can understand intent, respond to changing conditions and help carry out work across complex operational processes. Propel is designed to do exactly that.

Today, Propel takes on repetitive manual tasks related to voyage optimisation that were previously handled by operators. It generates a voyage plan, manages the communication with the master, incorporates feedback into the plan and updates it, while keeping the operator in the loop throughout. It is always on duty and responds as conditions change, helping operators act sooner on voyage opportunities while saving hours of manual coordination across organisations’ operations teams and fleets.

The voyage optimisation agent has been in use by ZeroNorth’s Professional Services team over the past three months and ZeroNorth is now giving early-access to key customers Cargill, Ultrabulk and CMB.TECH.

New agents will be released on an ongoing basis. ZeroNorth is testing each new capability with its partners so Propel is shaped by real operational conditions across different shipping segments from the start. Propel will ultimately operate across voyage, vessel and fuel workflows, monitoring operations continuously, and handling actions within the boundaries operators define. Wider commercial availability is planned for later in 2026.

Søren Andersen, CEO of ZeroNorth, said: “Our ambition with Propel is to help change the way shipping works by changing what technology can do inside maritime operations. There is immense potential to move towards operations that are more connected, continuous and precise, where technology takes on more of the coordination work and people can focus their judgement where it creates the greatest value.”

“Cargill, Ultrabulk and CMB.TECH were among our very first customers and helped build ZeroNorth from the beginning. Now, they are partnering with us again to shape what comes next for shipping. Their experience will be invaluable in ensuring that Propel is grounded in the realities of the industry today, while helping transform how maritime operations work tomorrow.”

James Lewis, Vice President Global Operations, Cargill Ocean Transportation, said: “We're proud to continue working with our long-standing partners at ZeroNorth to explore technologies that can modernise shipping, improve operational efficiency and help move the industry forward.”

Oskar Fabricius, CFO at Ultrabulk, said: "At Ultrabulk, we have seen that technology delivers when it is grounded in real operations. The potential for AI that can take action – not just surface insights – is significant, and as a partner since ZeroNorth's earliest days, we are glad to be at the front of shaping what that looks like in practice.”