Video: Tug Capsizes During Salvage Tow off Luzon

On Monday morning, a tugboat that had run aground off the coast of western Luzon capsized in gentle swells, forcing the crew to jump over the side just yards from shore.

The tug SL Sual 1 had been intentionally grounded near the Bucao River in Barangay Bangan, Zambales on August 14 in an attempt to prevent it from sinking. The vessel had sustained a hole in the hull followed by engine room flooding, the PCG told the Inquirer. The operator made salvage plans and dispatched a second tug to tow it off the beach.

On Monday, at about 0745 hours, the refloat operation was under way and towing had commenced when a loud banging sound was heard, possibly a sign of contact with an underwater obstruction. Shortly after, SL Sual 1 began listing to starboard. The list became progressively worse, and it became clear that the workboat was going to capsize.

The crew abandoned ship over the port side as the tug slowly rolled over. All 10 personnel aboard managed to make it off safely by jumping into the water. Within seconds, the tug began sinking by the stern, its bow pointed skyward. The prow vanished below in less than two minutes after the crew began abandoning ship.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the tug has about 4,000 gallons of diesel on board. Spill response gear is staged nearby if needed, and the agency has stood up a beach patrol to watch for any signs of pollution coming ashore.

An investigation into the cause of the casualty is under way, and the PCG is examining whether the tug may have made contact with the remains of a previous shipwreck, resulting in hull damage.