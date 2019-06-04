Zentech to Convert Key Gibraltar from Jack-up to MOPU

Key Gibraltar

By MarEx 2019-06-04 17:14:09

Zentech Inc has been awarded the Engineering and Project Management scope for the Conversion of the Key Gibraltar (KGB) Jack-up Rig to a Mobile Offshore Production Unit for deployment in the B-80 field, offshore Mumbai.

This milestone ensures that HOEC will receive a state-of-the-art production facility that will help in the delivery of the pioneering B-80 marginal field development. This will also mark the first successful deployment of a MOPU in India by a private entity.

The project is expected to be completed in time for achieving first oil by June 2020.

“We are very excited to work with HOEC on this venture, bringing a first-of-its-kind MOPU conversion to Offshore India. We see a bright future for both of our companies,” said Ramesh Maini, CEO of Zentech Incorporated. “We are dedicated to completing this project ahead of schedule and under cost to serve HOEC the best way we can.”

HOEC has successfully developed and operated multiple oil and gas fields in India and hopes to continue the success with B-80 and other marginal field developments in the coming years. “Together, HOEC and Zentech will pioneer cost effective development of marginal fields for India” states P. Elango, CEO & MD for HOEC.

