Zentech & Oiltech Form Strategic Partnership as Zentech Oiltech Inc.

[By: Zentech, Inc.]

Houston-based offshore marine engineering, project, and construction management firm, Zentech Inc. (Zentech) has joined forces with Oiltech Engineering India Private Limited (Oiltech), a process engineering, design, and project management company, to create Zentech Oiltech Inc. (ZOI).



ZOI will be a subsidiary of Zentech with Zentech having the majority shareholding.

“The synergy in becoming one company will perfectly complement the wide range of services that Zentech delivers for our customers around offshore Marine-EPC. By adding the process engineering and design components for production units, topsides, FPSOs, FSOs, MOPUs, Green Hydrogen, and Methanol we greatly enhance the overall portfolio of services that we can deliver for our customers and the industry,” said Ramesh Maini, President/CEO of Zentech.



“We are well aware of Zentech’s outstanding reputation in the O&G industry, spanning over four decades. Now with ZOI, we are excited that our process design and engineering capabilities would combine with Zentech’s expertise in offshore to leverage accelerated growth for us in both the traditional fossil and emerging renewable sectors of the energy industry,” said Dilip Radhakrishnan, President/CEO of Oiltech.

