Zentech Asset Integrity Management Solution Given Tier 2 PDA Certification

[By: Zentech Incorporated]

The patented Zentech Asset Integrity Management Solution (ZAIMSTM) has been awarded the SMART Tier 2 Product Design Assessment (PDA) Certification by ABS for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units on the basis that ZAIMSTM is a Smart Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) solution for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units. ZAIMSTM has been awarded this PDA in accordance with the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.

Recognized with a certificate presentation in Houston, Texas, the ZAIMSTM service provision enhances hull safety and structural integrity with smart hull technology and enables Marine Vessels and Offshore Unit Operators to make smart decisions on hull maintenance and upkeep.

The PDA Certificate verifies that ZAIMSTM is designed and implemented as a SMART service to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of Marine Vessels and Offshore Units. It also verifies that ZAIMSTM utilizes advanced analysis techniques, including Finite Element Analysis (FEA), by modelling structural degradation using the most recent gauging data. ZAIMSTM includes the assessment of hull structural integrity by conducting both local minimum scantling and global analysis based on the latest gauging data.

After implementing the ZAIMSTM system and the completion of the ABS standard Installation and Commissioning Survey to be carried out onboard, marine vessels, and offshore unit vessels will be eligible for the following class notation and class record comment: Notation: SMART(SHM), Record Comments: Global Hull-Tier 2, Low Risk Level.

“The presence of SMART systems is growing rapidly in the industry, and ABS is proud to add the ZAIMSTM system to the list of ABS-approved SMART products. Our PDA for Zentech provides a comprehensive certification solution that demonstrates their commitment to enhanced structural health and condition monitoring,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“We have been providing ZAIMSTM to marine vessels and offshore unit operators for over 15 years. The ZAIMSTM solution adds great value in terms of safe and smart management of the structural integrity of assets, sophisticated data repository (including chronological data capture), coupled with robust engineering (including a high level of sensitivity analysis). This results in the ability to take smart decisions ultimately leading to greater safety, cost reduction, lower downtime, and the ability to extend operations if required in a safe and verified manner. Our association with ABS extends over 5 decades and thanks to ABS, and their thorough process of verification and ratification, ZAIMSTM has finally received the recognition it deserves. We will now be able to add even more value to our customers and give them the SMART Tier 2 notation using our ZAIMSTM solution,” said Ramesh Maini, Zentech President and CEO.