Zeaborn Ship Management Chooses Wärtsilä Fleet Operations Solution

03-12-2021

Hamburg-based third-party ship manager Zeaborn Ship Management (ZSM) has chosen Wärtsilä Voyage’s Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) as the digital navigation platform for its managed tanker fleet. Each of their 12 vessels will deploy the state-of-the-art system, enabling ZSM to effectively benchmark voyage execution, support the safety of the fleet and reduce crew workload. The order with Wärtsilä Voyage was placed in December 2020.

FOS integrates Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) with voyage planning functions as well as enabling a ship-to-shore link from the system. With the capability of harnessing data from other ship systems and external sources and deploying advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver insights, FOS is a powerful tool with multiple uses. For ZSM, supporting navigational safety was one of the priorities given its importance to tanker owners and charterers.

“Digital innovation is a key element for ZSM to ensure that our managed vessels are executing voyages as safely and as efficiently as possible. Wärtsilä’s solution gives us that increased transparency, connecting key stakeholders onboard and ashore in real-time, as well as making navigation and planning easier for the crew”, said Matthias Ritters, Managing Director, Zeaborn Ship Management Tankers.

“This important contract with a progressive ship manager highlights the value that FOS can bring to a variety of maritime operators in diverse areas. Whether looking to make improvements on a single vessel or at a fleet level, to drive safety or improve efficiency, FOS can support you. We are delighted to begin this cooperation with ZSM”, said Alex van Knotsenborg, Global Sales Director, Wärtsilä Voyage.

The delivery includes the FOS navigation package, spanning voyage planning and execution modules, ECDIS operational leases and the Wärtsilä BridgeMate tablet application that enables back-up charts, navigation decision support and the berthing assistance on wings to be accessed from anywhere on the vessel.

Simplified voyage planning and accurately monitored voyage execution – allowing for benchmarking, assessment and continuous improvement - are fundamental to tanker owners and charterers given the high potential cost of safety concerns. One immediate benefit of FOS is a dramatic reduction in the amount of time needed to plan routes, leaving crew with more time to focus on other work critical to securing safe passage. Real-time monitoring, advanced weather routing and instant updates of charts are among the further advantages of the connected solution.

