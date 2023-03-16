Zeaborn Incorporates Harbor Lab's Digital Solutions

Pictured left to right: Demetris Malais – Managing Director of ZEABORN Ship Management (Cyprus); George Katsikadakos – Regional Sales Director of Harbor Lab, Stalo Charalambous – Financial Manager of ZEABORN Ship Management (Cyprus); Antonis Malaxianakis

Harbor Lab announces that ZEABORN Ship Management will incorporate Harbor Lab’s e-disbursement software and agents’ directory into its systems for greater efficiencies and increased transparency across its port cost management processes.

With operations in Hamburg, Cyprus, Singapore, and Manila, ZEABORN is partnering with Harbor Lab to unify its processes, generate a higher degree of transparency, and become more cost and time efficient, especially when it comes to the handling of repetitive administrative tasks that can be supported by modern technology.

With this cooperation, ZEABORN can compare quotes for husbandry services across ports globally, appoint agents, share and digitally approve documents, and most importantly, access clean and accurate data.

Moving the Needle Toward Transparency and Efficient Processes

Matthias Bücker, Senior Vice President of Commercial Management at ZEABORN, explains why the partnership is important: “ZEABORN is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and a member of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network. As such, we have vouched for transparent processes and money flows. Harbor Lab provides us with a platform to achieve those goals while streamlining internal processes to become more admin-efficient and cost-efficient in our spending and increasing the quality of the husbandry services provided to our clients’ fleets.”

Antonis Malxianakis, CEO and Founder of Harbor Lab, says: “We are delighted to partner with ZEABORN as we support its next steps to create a transparent and efficient framework in which it can administer and operate its ships. At Harbor Lab, we provide our customers with information they can trust. Verified data drive our services, and all system users are screened in line with our Compliance Policy. Our solution will undoubtedly lead to reduced operating costs and more transparent and efficient port call management for ZEABORN. We are proud they have already seen a significant return on investment.”

ZEABORN sought a solution that would consolidate and streamline its port-related disbursements administration and provide insights on market rates and fees that are difficult to get hold of through a third party. The software streamlines the disbursement account analysis process and enhances the internal communication between ZEABORN’s four offices, reducing paperwork, saving time, and increasing transparency. All outcomes align with ZEABORN’s ongoing commitment to its customers.



Harbor Lab is an Athens, Greece-based maritime software company offering the first e-disbursements accounts analysis software that automatically calculates and evaluates port expenses against real-time port tariffs, optimizing the Port Cost Management process. Founded in March 2020 by Antonis Malaxianakis, it purpose is to build trust in the maritime ecosystem. It currently has 700 vessels, whose disbursement accounting is run through the platform and more than 5000 agents and vendors registered. Since its inception, it has rolled out several cloud-based products that provide ship operators, managers and charterers with greater transparency and in-house control and monitoring of their vessels’ costs. Harbor Lab has 60 employees.

harborlab.com/home

About ZEABORN Ship Management

ZEABORN Ship Management is a pure third-party ship manager offering a comprehensive and state-of-the-art product portfolio with particular focus on performance, efficiency, digitization, and advanced customer care.

With its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, a strong hub in Singapore, and further offices throughout Asia and Europe, ZEABORN employs about 4,300 people ashore and at sea. This workforce looks after a diversified fleet focusing on containerships, bulk carriers, tankers, and multipurpose vessels of all sizes.

All employees at ZEABORN Ship Management ashore and at sea are committed to providing safe, environmentally friendly, and reliable ship management operations to the company’s clients. ZEABORN Ship Management has joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary initiative promoting sustainable and socially responsible development.







