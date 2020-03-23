YSA Brings Breath of Fresh Air to Splendor Dining Experience

By The Maritime Executive 03-23-2020 04:26:17

In upholding the luxury and sophistication for which the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand has become renowned, new fleet addition Splendor also includes a makeover with a twist for a much-loved Seven Seas dining area courtesy of YSA Design.

The stern section outline of Seven Seas ships is part of brand identity, having remained unchanged across four generations of vessels. Following close cooperation between YSA Design, the ship’s naval architect and builder Fincantieri, Splendor’s 11th-deck ‘La Veranda’ aft restaurant features a subtle finishing touch, introducing projecting enclosed balconies to offer diners both starboard and portside a spectacular oceanside view without compromising the ship’s sleek lines.

According to Anne Mari Gullikstad, YSA Design Chief Executive Officer and project leader for La Veranda, the owner’s brief demanded both an enhanced passenger experience and a solution that met the aesthetic values of the ship design. “The unrestricted views create a feeling of openness in a relatively narrow space,” she says, “while the bays were constructed in such a way that they do not detract from the ship’s side aspect, cast shadows over cabin balconies below or obscure views from the bridge.”

The glass-sided projections were at the heart of YSA’s concept for La Veranda as a complete dining space, adds Gullikstad which – drawing on the meaning of its name – captures the essence of al-fresco dining in a new way. The bright and colorful décor evokes the outdoors and breaks up the longitudinal view through the restaurant, diverting the eye towards the sea and sky outside. There is even an open-air space complete with balcony, ‘garden pavilions’ and outdoor seating.

In the interests of durability, the area’s garden pavilions are made from tough, sustainably sourced teak and timber, while outdoor chairs are upholstered in hardwearing fabrics resistant to fading from sunlight. Indoors, the floor is a mix of stone and parquet, while the walls feature stone, onyx and marble. As well as being sturdy, these materials are in keeping with the identity of the cruise line.

Described as ‘luxury perfected’, Splendor is the embodiment of the Regent marque, with interiors that are lavishly appointed with all the comforts that guests have come to expect from a Seven Seas vessel, Gullikstad observes. In reflecting Regent’s brand aspirations through La Veranda, YSA Design drew on a relationship with the cruise line that dates back to 1999 and the Seven Seas Navigator, she says.

