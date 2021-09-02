Yilport Holding’s Half Year Business Results Show Strong Growth

[By: Yilport]

Yilport Holding’s 22 owned terminals across the world handled 2.506.000 TEU containers in the first half of 2021, recording 18% growth compared to H1 2020. Yilport’s global portfolio also recorded 5.470.500 tons of general cargo volume, %13 more than H1 2020; and 1.788.100 cubic meters of liquid cargo, 3% more than H1 2020. The company recorded a consolidated 19% revenue growth compared to the same period of 2020. On the investments side, 2021 started with a huge order portfolio of 17 STS cranes and 42 RTG’s, with delivery dates throughout 2021. The company reached over 15 million TEUs consolidated annual container handling in 2021 through its global portfolio.

Drewry listed Yilport in 11th place among international container terminal operators, as the company’s steady growth continues to rank among the top 10 in 2025. Yilport also kept its double-digit growth tradition again by 18%, far over Drewry’s outlook for 2025, as the container terminal industry is forecasted to grow by only 5% in the next 5 years.

In Turkey; Yilport Gebze, Gemlik, Solventa?, and Rotaport terminals had a volume of 631.000 TEUs in container handling, 2.460.600 tons of general cargo, and 1.771.800 cubic meters of liquid cargo in H1-2021. Yilport’s terminals in Turkey performed double digit revenue growth in the first half of 2021 by 16% compared to the first half of 2020. The main driver was container growth, 26% more than the first half of 2020 volume. The ongoing infrastructure investments boosted performance as Yilport Gemlik Terminal received 4 new 23-row quay cranes, becoming the only terminal in Marmara Region to offer 8 quay cranes on a single 1000-meter linear berth. Yilport Gebze’s ambitious railway connection project also started in early 2021 and will be active within one year, when cargo trains will directly access Yilport Gebze and Rotaport terminals. Yilport Holding will create a new inland rail terminal near the capital city of Ankara, which will be operational by the first half of 2022.

In the Nordic region; Yilport Gävle, Yilport Oslo, and Stockholm Nord terminals overall handled 260.100 TEUs container cargo and 862.700 tons of general cargo in H1-2021. Despite a strong 15% volume growth in Yilport Oslo, the container volume was up 5% compared to the first half of 2020 in the Nordic Region. The highlight of investments in the first half of 2021 was the 3 Super Post Panamax semi-automated STS cranes, and 6 semi-automated RTG’s in Yilport Gävle, which will be operational before the end of 2021.

In Iberia, the terminals had a volume of 593.300 TEUs in container handling, and 1.343.100 tons of general cargo in H1-2021. Container volume grew by 10% and general cargo volume grew by 5% compared to the same period of 2020. Yilport Holding also continued investments in the Iberian Region. In Huelva, 3 Super Post Panamax STS cranes have been commissioned. For Liscont, 2 Super Post Panamax semi-automated 24-row STS cranes are being manufactured by Mitsui E&S, and they will be delivered and be operational by the end of 2021. Yilport Holding will also invest in 2 more STS cranes in Liscont in the future.

In the Latin America Region, Yilport terminals handled 292.000 TEUs containers and 804.200 tons of general cargo in H1-2021. The terminals recorded 12% growth in container business, and 25% growth in general cargo. Investments and development projects are continuing for Puerto Bolívar (Ecuador), TPE Paita (Peru), and OLG (operating in Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala). In Puerto Bolívar, 2 new Super Post Panamax 22-row STS cranes are operational as of 2021, and 4 more Super Post Panamax semi-automated 24-row STS cranes will be shipped in H2-2022. On top of that, 6 new e-RTG’s are also commissioned and operational at the terminal. In addition, 12 new e-RTG’s are going to be delivered by the end of 2021.

Yilport’s San Cataldo Container Terminal in Taranto, Italy, started its transformation into a fully equipped terminal in July 2021. 7 STS cranes, 16 RMG’s, various yard equipment, and civil infrastructure are being revamped completely. Most of the work is completed, and 4 quay cranes are operational as of July 2021. The terminal will be fully operational at the end of this year, bringing 2.000.000 TEUs annual handling capacity to the Mediterranean and Adriatic regions.

As of August 2021, Yilport Holding globally operates 22 marine ports and terminals: 5 in Turkey, 7 in Portugal, 2 in Spain, 2 in Sweden, 1 in Norway, 1 in Malta, 1 in Italy, 1 in Peru, 1 in Ecuador, and 1 in Guatemala. Also, Yilport operates 6 dry terminals: 5 in Turkey and 1 in Sweden.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.