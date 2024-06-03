World Fuel Strengthens Commitment to Industry with Key CIMAC Appointment

[By: World Fuel Services]

World Fuel Services (World Fuel) announces that John Stirling, the company’s Director, Marine Technical, has accepted a key position at CIMAC, the International Council on Power, Drives and Propulsion. He will take over the vacant position of Secretary of CIMAC’s WG7 working group. The association has recently refocused from providing a technical forum for conventional diesel engine expertise, to include all new types of energy, and is now a fully pledged alternative energy association, covering innovation and best practices in power, drives and propulsion. World Fuel is committed to fostering collaboration to drive development and sustainability throughout the marine industry, and this appointment further emphasizes this commitment.

For more than 20 years, the World Fuel Services marine technical team has had representation in a number of key industry working groups. This involvement has been and remains central to the company’s support for the marine sector’s technical needs, including the transition to a more sustainable future, by reducing emissions and fostering a cleaner and greener industry with diverse fuel strategies.

“At World Fuel, we are dedicated to using our Marine Technical experience to help develop and improve quality and sustainability standards in both our processes and today’s evolving market. By working closely with influential industry associations, we can support the important transition taking place throughout the marine sector,” said John Stirling. “We believe the cultivation of collaboration among industry players is central to navigating the path to a high-quality fuel market, and a greener shipping industry. Knowledge can be proactively shared, thereby promoting best practices in not only bunker fuel operations, but also energy and emissions management. This is critical as new fuels and fuel specifications enter the market. I am delighted to accept this important role at CIMAC and use all my experience to support both the industry and CIMAC transition.”

The Marine Technical unit of World Fuel also participates as a member in various work groups and specialized Sub Groups at the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Other marine industry associations where World Fuel are members include the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF), a leading authority on the safe and environmentally friendly transport of oil, petrochemicals and gas; the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA); ISSC – solutions for sustainable and deforestation-free supply chains; and the European Waste-based and Advanced Biofuels Association (EWABA). The company is also represented on the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) members platform, contributing to the development of guidance for sustainable marine fuels. The technical team, through its participation in the above groups and associations, also supports the increasingly complex emission regulation discussions ongoing at both the IMO (International Maritime Organization) and the EU (European Union).

World Fuel Services serves the global marine industry with high quality fuel and technical support services, ensuring that the right fuel is available wherever and whenever needed.