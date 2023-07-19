World 1st ABS Class Green Methanol Powered Container Vessel’s Maiden Voyage

Sailing Represents a Historic Milestone in Development of Alternative Fuels

[By: ABS]

The first containership ever to sail on green methanol, a Maersk feeder vessel built to ABS Class, has embarked on its historic maiden voyage.

The milestone in the history of alternative marine fuels, follows the 32,300 dwt vessel’s first green methanol bunkering operation earlier this week.

“The development of this first of its kind vessel represents a genuine landmark for our industry and is the result of significant teamwork that we are proud to have played a role in. This vessel represents a paradigm shift and requires new thinking in every area from design and operation to skills and training to bunkering and shoreside engagement,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO. “Green methanol holds significant promise to contribute to the decarbonization of our industry and ABS has been leading the way by supporting its adoption. This vessel and her successors now on order are a vital step in creating more sustainable global supply chains.”

The feeder vessel is the first of 19 dual-fuel engine vessels that can sail on green methanol on order from Maersk to ABS class. When all 19 vessels on order are deployed and have replaced older vessels they will, when operating on green methanol, generate annual CO2 emissions savings of around 2.3 million tonnes.

ABS has published guidance on Methanol as Marine Fuel, evaluating the challenges in the design and operation of methanol-fueled vessels. Download a copy of Sustainability Whitepaper: Methanol as Marine Fuel here. More information on ABS sustainability services and guidance on a range of alternative fuels is available here.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.