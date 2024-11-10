WMU Graduation Ceremony 2024

[By: World Maritime University]

On 2 November, the latest cohort of the maritime and oceans leaders of tomorrow graduated from the World Maritime University (WMU). The Class of 2024 has received the education required to contribute to maritime and oceans issues in their home countries and more broadly to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The graduating class includes 260 graduates from over 70 countries.

Welcome remarks were delivered by WMU President, Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr. As a WMU graduate himself, President Mejia reflected on the power of the WMU experience in shaping the way WMU graduates think, work, plan and interact. He said, “I charge you today, to always cherish the great benefits you have gained from this incredible academic programme that not only offered you studies in maritime and oceans affairs, but also offered you the opportunity to work and live together as global citizens in the true United Nations spirit of peace, understanding, harmony, and a shared resolve to make our world a better place.” He encouraged the graduates to, in time, do everything within their means to allow others the same unique opportunity to study at WMU.

In his first graduation address as Chancellor of WMU, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), thanked the City of Malmö and the Government of Sweden for their continued generosity and support in hosting the University, as well as the many donors for their ongoing commitment to the University. In his advice to the graduates, he emphasized that they don’t need to have all the answers. He encouraged them to rely on their WMU friendships and extended networks to navigate obstacles and transform challenges into opportunities. He highlighted that sharing their knowledge and experiences would be invaluable, enriching them both personally and professionally.

On behalf of the City of Malmö, Ms Carina Nilsson, Mayor and Chairperson of the Malmö City Council addressed the gathering and expressed the City’s pride in hosting the University. She congratulated the graduates noting that one of the greatest strengths of WMU is its diverse community, and as a diverse City with over 180 nationalities, Malmö is a fitting home for WMU. She congratulated the graduates, emphasizing that while a degree is a significant academic achievement, it represents so much more. She said, “The skills you have gained here have set you on a course to become ocean and maritime leaders. The work you will do will be instrumental in creating a safer and most sustainable world.”

Captain Londy Ngcobo, the Managing Director of Womaritime Experts, was the Guest of Honour. In addressing the graduates, she shared her personal perspectives related to her journey on becoming Africa’s first female Dredge Master. She encouraged the graduates to captain their destiny and take charge of their futures, not simply waiting to be chosen to make a difference. She said, “The success of any voyage is not defined by the captain alone, but is defined along with the crew members. We are facing global challenges, we are a global industry, we need global collaboration….The people who shift the world don't ask for permission.” She exhorted the World Maritime University Class of 2024 not to wait for events to unfold but rather to, “set the sail and claim your captaincy!”

Mr. Bashir Hamza, President of the Student Council for the Class of 2024, gave remarks on behalf of the graduating Class. He thanked the City of Malmö, donors, WMU faculty and staff, host families, and field study hosts for their support. Reflecting on the Class of 2024 experience, he described it as encompassing resilience, ambition, and unity. “Our differences are not barriers, they are strengths. We have been stretched beyond our comfort zone, but have found strength in each other.” He described the WMU experience as priceless, that it gives WMU graduates a mission that transcends individuals to collectively make a difference in the maritime world.

The 2024 graduation ceremony brings the total number of WMU graduates to 6,340 from 170 countries and territories.

AWARDS PRESENTED AT THE CEREMONY

Doctor of Science honoris causa

Mr. Kitack Lim who was, until the end of 2023, Secretary-General of IMO and Chancellor of WMU. Mr. Lim attended IMO meetings from 1986, and in 2006 was appointed Maritime Attaché, becoming in due course Deputy Permanent Representative to IMO and led all IMO work for the Republic of Korea until August 2009. Mr. Lim subsequently held a number of very senior posts in the maritime sector in Korea, before his election as Secretary-General in 2016. He served for eight years with great distinction, overseeing many IMO achievements, including the landmark adoption of the 2023 Strategy on the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Ships. His deep humanitarian concern was a noteworthy keynote of his term of office.

Professor Emeritus

Professor Shuo Ma, Professor of Maritime Economics since 1995 and subsequently Head of the Shipping Management and Port Management specializations, Vice President (Academic), and Vice President (International).

Outstanding Alumna

Mrs. Olga O’Neil, formerly Director of IMO’s Conference Division, was the first alumna of WMU to be appointed as a Director of an IMO Division. Always proud to be a WMU alumna, she has demonstrated great professional distinction in the maritime field throughout her career since graduating in 1987.

‍Outstanding Alumnus

Mr. Kitack Lim, the first WMU graduate to be elected as Secretary-General of IMO and Chancellor of WMU. He led the Organization with distinction and grace, and served as an international exemplar of a WMU graduate.

Annual Student Awards

For the first time ever, two students had identical grades at the top of their class. Chancellor’s Medals in the MSc in Maritime Affairs were awarded to both Ms Jasmine Bellini (Belize) and Ms Kathy Ann Young (Trinidad and Tobago). The C P Srivastava Award for International Fellowship, was awarded to Mr. Zakaria Isikioune (Algeria). Mr. Hyunho Kim (Republic of Korea) received the Richard Charvet Scholarship for the best student specializing in Maritime Law and Policy, Mr, Gregor-Louis Priesnitz (Germany) received the Richard Charvet Scholarship for the best student of the Master of Laws in International Maritime Law. The Lloyd’s Maritime Academy Distance Learning Prize was awarded to Mr, Deepak Sinha (India). The Lloyd’s Maritime Academy Dissertation Prize was awarded to Clever Tugume (Uganda). The Schlüter Foundation Dissertation Prize for an outstanding dissertation in the field of Shipping and Marine Environmental Protection was awarded to Mr, Chiedozie Njoku (Nigeria), and the Secretary-General’s Prize for best dissertation was awarded to Ms Kathy Ann Young (Trinidad and Tobago).

For 2024, the Specialization Prizes for the MSc in Maritime Affairs were endowed by the Asia House of Copenhagen and included: for Maritime Education & Training, Ms Jasmine Bellini (Belize); for Maritime Energy Management, Mr. Mao Tze Bayotas (Philippines); for Maritime Law & Policy, Mr, Adetayo Yusuf Adesokan (Nigeria); for Maritime Safety & Environmental Administration, Mr. José Miguel Jaramillo Mendoza (Ecuador); for Ocean Sustainability, Governance and Management, Ms Kathy Ann Young (Trinidad and Tobago); for Port Management, Mr. Joel Herald Kossam (Malawi); for Shipping Management & Logistics, Ms Hoang Thu Trang (Viet Nam); for International Transport and Logistics, taught in Shanghai, Mr. Yang Haohao (China); and for Maritime Safety and Environmental Management, taught in Dalian, Mr. Zheng Kaijie (China).

Recipients of the Kalmar Prizes, awarded by Kalmar Global to students who are recognized as leaders among their peers, included: Mr. Zakaria Isikioune (Algeria), Ms Jasmine Deneen Bellin (Belize), Ms Tanapit Petchmunee (Thailand), Mr. Chiedozie Enyoka Njoku (Nigeria), Mr. Peter Tamarakro Orubebe (Nigeria), Mr. Marlon Bulan (Philippines), Ms Faith Nazi Maraga (Kenya), Mr. José Miguel Jaramillo Mendoza (Ecuador), Ms Carlota Simões Borges (Angola), Mr. Eranga Sampath Hetti Arachchige (Sri Lanka).

Additional WMU Graduation Ceremonies in 2024

The first WMU graduation ceremony of 2024 took place on 23 July for 23 students in the MSc in Maritime Affairs with a specialization in International Transport and Logistics (Shipping & Finance) (ITL) offered in cooperation with Shanghai Maritime University took place in Shanghai. On 24 July, the graduation ceremony took place for 53 students in WMU’s MSc in Maritime Affairs with a specialization in Maritime Safety and Environmental Management (MSEM) offered in cooperation with Dalian Maritime University in Dalian, China.