WISTA International Welcomes Romania

The Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) International officially welcomed Romania to the global network of women in shipping, trading and logistics at an inauguration event on 21 February 2020 in Romania.

WISTA Romania holds the distinction of being the 50th active National WISTA Association (NWA) and the 19th European country to join WISTA International. WISTA International Executive Committee Member Angie Hartmann attended the inauguration event.



"WISTA International is proud to welcome WISTA Romania into the network at a critical time in the expansion of opportunities for women in the industry," said Theodosiou. "The founding members of WISTA Romania recognize that diversity and inclusion increase opportunities for growth and development across borders. We're proud to continually expand our network."



"All over the world, there are a lot of women in all of the maritime sectors. We are proud to establish WISTA Romania as part of WISTA International, we're stronger together," said WISTA Romania President Mihaela Antoanela Scrieciu.

WISTA Romania is led by Mihaela Antoanela Scrieciu, Shareholder, Shipcare Services. Cristina Dragomir, Lecturer, Constanta Maritime University, will serve as NWA General Secretary. Other founding members include: Nicoleta Acomi, Vice-Dean, Constanta Maritime University; Irina Carbunaru, Vice-President Marine Personnel, Wilhemsen Ship Management; and Ileana Simona Sisu.



Members of WISTA Romania include: Mihaela Andrei, Legal Advisor, National Company Maritime Ports Administration Constanta; Lavinia Ionela Bozgan, Marine Personnel Officer, Good Winds Marine Services; Mirela Buciu, Manager Manning Office Romania, Maersk Romania; Antoneta Bumbea, Fleet Operator, Dohle Manning Agency; Meral Curtali, Crewing Manager, Stargate Crewing Agency; Eliza Iona Enica, Crewing Manager, Stargate Crewing Agency; Ana-Maria Ilinca, Quality and Crewing Manager, Good Winds Marine Services; Luminita Mocanu, Crewing Manager, Shipcare Services; Madalina Savu, Marine Personnel Officer, Good Winds Marine Services; Ana-Maria Tudora, Deputy Directory and Crew Manager, Doehle Manning Agency.



WISTA International is an international networking organization for female managers in the shipping industry. WISTA International is comprised of 50 National WISTA Associations (NWA) around the world and more than 3,000 members. Since 2018, WISTA has held consultative status with the IMO, providing the organization with a formal voice for supporting IMO work in a variety of areas. WISTA works with a wide variety of global maritime and governmental bodies to support professional development, opportunities and networking for female executives in the maritime industry.



WISTA welcomed 12 new National WISTA Associations in the last two years: WISTA Romania, WISTA Mexico, WISTA Bangladesh, WISTA Colombia, WISTA South Africa, WISTA Chile, WISTA Portugal, WISTA Panama, WISTA Peru, WISTA Venezuela, WISTA Uruguay and WISTA Japan. National WISTA Associations are formed in individual countries in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country. To launch a National WISTA Association, the association must first contact WISTA International and follow the formation processes set forth in protocols, which include submitting drafts of the governing documents to WISTA International, filing appropriate paperwork in the home country, having at least ten members in management positions and paying annual fees to WISTA International.



The 2020 WISTA Annual General Meeting & Conference will be hosted by WISTA Germany in September 2020.

