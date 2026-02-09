Windstar Cruises' New Vice President of Hotel Operations, Paul Chapple

[By: Windstar Cruises]

Windstar Cruises is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Chapple as the company’s new vice president of hotel operations. Paul joins Windstar at a pivotal moment of accelerated growth and brand evolution, with two new ships, Star Seeker and Star Explorer, expanding the fleet and setting the stage for an elevated guest experience. In this strategic role, Paul will guide the continued transformation of Windstar’s hotel operations to support the cruise line’s next era of innovation and luxury. He will report directly to Stijn Creupelandt, who advanced to the role of chief operating officer.

With more than 20 years of cruise industry experience, Paul brings a proven track record in shaping high impact guest experiences, driving revenue growth, and leading diverse, high performing teams. Most recently, he served as associate vice president, onboard commercial strategy at Azamara Cruises, overseeing global initiatives across shore excursions, multiday land programs, hotel stays, and signature events. His background also includes leadership roles in onboard revenue and hotel operations.

“As our fleet grows, Windstar is entering a transformative phase,” said?Stijn Creupelandt, chief operating officer. “Paul will be essential in advancing our hotel operations to match the expectations of today’s discerning traveler while preserving the boutique experience at the heart of our brand. We’re excited to welcome him on board and look forward to the energy and expertise he brings.”

Paul will oversee all aspects of hotel operations and product development, including food and beverage, onboard services, entertainment, guest relations, and destination services. His leadership will be instrumental in supporting Windstar’s expanding fleet of all-suite yachts and sailing ships while upholding the company’s reputation for personalized, industry leading service.

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of all-suite yachts and sailing ships, offering immersive itineraries, a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, and service that’s as warm and welcoming as it is personalized. The boutique cruise line is expanding with two new ships joining the fleet. Star Seeker launched in December 2025, sailing in the Caribbean, Alaska, Japan and SE Asia. Star Explorer launches in December 2026 to sail year-round in the Mediterranean.