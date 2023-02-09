Windstar Cruises Hires Vice President of Finance

Windstar Cruises has hired Alfonso Robles as the line’s new vice president of finance.

Robles is responsible for the overall financial management of the small ship cruise company and for supporting the Windstar leadership team with fiscal management.

“Filling this position shows the tremendous rebound and growth that Windstar and small ship cruising in general are experiencing,” says Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “We’re thrilled to engage with some of the best and brightest in the industry and are now better equipped with Robles on our team to service and increase our business in 2023 and beyond.”

Vice President of Finance Alfonso Robles comes to Windstar Cruises most recently from World Residences at Sea, where he was corporate controller for the past three years. He previously held positions at Carnival Cruise Line as director of finance, accounting, and treasury services, as well as manager of financial reporting and accounting. He began his career in cruise finance at Royal Caribbean Group, where he was manager for fixed assets and special projects. Robles holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and English from Florida International University and resides in Miami.

