WIND Group Welcomes Draftec

[By: WIND]

WIND Group has announced that equipment engineering and manufacturing company Draftec will join the WIND family. Together, they will enhance the support and services provided to their shared clients in international offshore and renewable projects.

Draftec was founded in 2009 by Martijn Boone who, together with fellow Director Martijn Holtkamp, will continue to manage the company, bringing with them extensive experience in mechanical design, hydraulic and electrical systems and control system software and automation.

Over the years, Draftec has grown into a specialist system integrator and manufacturer of custom-designed, multi-disciplinary systems and mission equipment for sectors including offshore wind, marine & dredging and heavy lift. The company offers a comprehensive service covering everything from engineering to realisation and maintenance.

Tom Nooij, CEO of WIND, says, “We are delighted to welcome Draftec to the WIND Group. By bringing their skills and capabilities into the group we will be able to offer even more support to our clients’ projects. With Draftec available at our yards around the world, WIND is making another move towards supporting our clients from A to Z.”

Martijn Boone, MD of Draftec, says, “This is an exciting step forward for Draftec and takes us closer to our goal of being a worldwide innovative equipment supplier. Our companies’ common culture and values make this a logical move that holds great potential for the future. We are very much looking forward to being part of the WIND family and serving our shared clients.”