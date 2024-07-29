Wilson Sons Deploys Dock Automation System at Rio Grande Container Terminal

[By: Wilsons Sons]

Wilson Sons, a leader in port and maritime logistics in Brazil, invests BRL 9 million in Rio Grande Container Terminal by deploying a new ship operation technology. In July this year, terminal operations receive an artificial intelligence (AI) solution and optical character recognition (OCR) technology similar to those used in the gate operated implemented in ship operations for container loading and unloading.

The investment ratifies Rio Grande Container Terminal's position as the most automated terminal in Brazil, now relying on the new benefits promoted by the AI + OCR technology. The gains include the automatic identification and logging of containers and terminal tractors, eliminating the need for manual data entry, ensuring even greater data accuracy and increasing the productivity of operations.

Another plus is real-time data processing for greater information accuracy and productivity gains in shipping operations. “The solution automatically captures the presence of cargo seals, dangerous cargo labels, damage and other key operational information,” says Marília Estima, systems manager at Rio Grande Container Terminal.

To implement this system, an installation strategy using pier equipment (Super Post Panamax crane) was established and assisted by the Operations and Systems team, which acted on potential discrepancies and avoided impacts on terminal operations. This process was completed on July 21st and the dock automation is fully operational.

“We always seek to improve our productivity in a sustainable and permanent way. This is an important investment that provides efficiency and speed to meet the demands of our clients,” says Giovanni Phonlor, operations director at Rio Grande Container Terminal.

Paulo Bertinetti, CEO of Rio Grande Container Terminal, says that such technologies are pivotal in the process of making the terminal a robust operational hub in the Southern Cone. “As we improve and further develop our processes, we take even bigger steps towards becoming a local benchmark and the leading and most qualified port and logistics facility in the Southern Cone for the whole world,” adds Paulo Bertinetti, CEO of Rio Grande Container Terminal.

The new system is part of a range of technology investments at Rio Grande Container Terminal, which has recently set up a Terminal Operation Centre, a strategic action that creates an operational intelligence data analysis cell to promote even more efficient operational planning. The plan is to boost the efficiency and modernization of operations, and to promote unified governance of all operating systems, leading to higher productivity and better delivery of yard and ship operations. Another initiative is the setup of the Maintenance Control Centre to provide real-time tracking of assets using the Internet of Things, and increasing data visibility for decision making purposes.

Rio Grande Container Terminal is the main access route connecting Rio Grande do Sul to Brazil and the world and, over nearly 27 years of operation, it has become a key piece in the economic development of the state. It currently serves over 3,000 importers and exporters, and receives the main shipping lines calling in Brazil, offering weekly services to all trades from 13 shipowners. With a strategic location, Rio Grande Container Terminal has the capacity to operate 1.4 million TEUs and receive New Panamax vessels along its 900-metre pier, with high productivity, technology and automation, making it the best transshipment route from the Southern Cone.