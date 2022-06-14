Wilhelmsen Levels Up Agency Business, Looks to Future Port Experience

Having handled more than a million port calls, Wilhelmsen has established itself as the globally leading provider of ships agency services. On 7 June, Wilhelmsen Port Services is announced during the Posidonia tradeshow in Athens. Port Services sets a unique course for the future of the ships agency industry and the entire port ecosystem. One of the key steps taken already is to establish and internal incubator for new innovations and solutions, building on their reliable network and heritage, expanding far beyond agency. With several initiatives already in the market, Wilhelmsen Port Services is actively driving disruption, shaping tomorrow’s port experience today.

“With the establishment of Wilhelmsen Port Services we are taking a long and hard look at the port value chain to see where we can play a bigger role, and we are really looking forward to developing a truly unique port services offering”, says Neal de Roche, President of Wilhelmsen Port Services.

Going beyond traditional ships agency offerings, greater efficiency in port, a new approach to port call management as well as biofouling monitoring to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are just some of the features customers can expect coming from Port Services going forward.

HIVE – integrated communication and sharing across stakeholders in a port call

HIVE is a new generation hub platform enabling customers to communicate, share and interact with agents, vendors and their hub agents in a more efficient way than ever before. For operators and owners, HIVE allows customers to share data and information about port calls simply by adding them directly into the system. Powerful and flexible security features give customers full control and access to information on a fleet, port call, or indeed port level. On the operations side, the platform gives customers the ability to customize and implement any type of documentation so operations can be truly standardized across all agents and suppliers. Built for connectivity HIVE can connect to any system used by operators, managers or agents.

"We recognize that most systems in the maritime industry are transactional by nature, with our new hub solution we add collaboration through sharing, chatting, and unmatched flexibility whether this is customizing your workflows or any document template”, says Neal de Roche, President of Wilhelmsen Port Services.

ECOsubsea – cost effective biofouling monitoring using drone technology

ECOsubsea using drones to inspect the hull not only slashes the cost of biofouling monitoring by more than 70 %, it also significantly reduces risk and time spent. In combination with Wilhelmsen’s vast agency network across ports, biofouling monitoring becomes more easily accessible than ever. The outcome is seamless hull inspections executed within the hour and without operational disruptions such as diver restrictions. Data from the inspection is analysed and made available to customers within short, who then get’s immediate access to the condition of the hull of their vessel or entire fleet. Customers have access to all their data in an easy to use interface, making it simple to create solid biofouling strategies and an optimized cleaning schedule. This does not only reduce costs, it also reduces emissions and it prevents spread of invasive and harmful species in fragile ecosystems.

“Wilhelmsen Port Services (WPS) is exactly what the industry needs today. There are many great solutions and services that today are only available locally. Building upon its reputable track record and one of a kind global footprint, Port Services will be the enabler of change to happen for the whole industry. For ECOsubsea, WPS is key to solve more environmental problems in 1 year than what we could do alone in 10 years.” Tor M. Østervold, CEO ECOsubsea AS.

Wilhelmsen Ships Service continues bringing maritime essentials to the worlds merchant fleet

Wilhelmsen Ships Service continues as before to deliver marine products and more as Ship Agency leaves Ships Service and enters it’s new home in Wilhelmsen Port Services. Ships Service is still the leading provider of maritime essentials to the worlds merchant fleet, including brands such as Unitor, Timm ropes, Unicool and Nalfleet.



