Wikborg Rein Appoints Ina Lutchmiah as Managing Director -Singapore

Ina Lutchmiah, new Managing Director of Singapore office By The Maritime Executive 10-28-2020 06:32:26

International law firm Wikborg Rein has appointed Ina Lutchmiah (Partner) as the new Managing Director of its Singapore office. The appointment further cements Wikborg Rein's leading presence in the shipping and offshore sectors.

Lutchmiah already heads up Wikborg Rein's transactional practice in the Asia Pacific region which encompasses both shipping and offshore energy projects (including renewables). In the Legal 500 United Kingdom 2020 rankings, Ina was recommended for oil and gas projects and ranked as a "Rising Star".

A fluent Greek speaker, Lutchmiah works for a large number of international clients, including some of the largest Greek shipping groups. She is well known for her expertise in LNG projects, and regulatory work in connection with ship and rig recycling.

Despite the general under-representation of women in shipping law firm partnerships, Ina is the second female partner to head up Wikborg Rein's Singapore office. The firm has a long history of promoting senior women, with the posts of Global Managing Partner, and Managing Director of the London office, previously held by female partners.

Finn Bjørnstad, Global Managing Partner of Wikborg Rein, says: “As the Legal 500 rankings acknowledged, Ina is a very talented lawyer and has in a short period of time proved herself in Singapore. She will play an important role for us in the region, and I am confident that our clients will benefit from both her strong legal mind and personal skills.”

Chris Grieveson, Managing Partner of Wikborg Rein’s London office, says: “Since the Singapore office was established in 2000, we have built up a strong and respected team specialising in shipping and offshore. Projects and transactions were always at the heart of our Singapore offering. Ina will play a key role in taking this expansion forward, bringing her extensive experience in both shipping and offshore energy projects to the task. We are continuing to expand our international network including in the Asia Pacific region.”

