White House Maritime Action Plan Shows OMSA Leadership on Regulatory Reform

[By: Offshore Marine Service Association]

The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) welcomes and applauds the Administration’s continued focus on strengthening the American maritime industry, as reflected in the White House’s release on Friday of the America’s Maritime Action Plan. The comprehensive strategy underscores that maritime is a national priority, with targeted infrastructure investments, workforce development, and regulatory reform. A key pillar of the plan, titled “Elimination of Redundant, Obsolete, or Unduly Burdensome Regulations,” reflects OMSA’s longstanding efforts to improve the competitiveness of the American maritime industry by reducing unnecessary and duplicative regulatory requirements while maintaining the highest safety standards.

“The White House’s new Action Plan aligns with OMSA’s initiative to make offshore more fair and competitive for American mariners,” said Aaron Smith, President of OMSA. “By embracing the OMSA-backed policy of removing duplicative inspections and certification requirements, particularly where authorized agents or classification societies have already verified compliance, U.S.-flagged vessels will be able to operate more efficiently without compromising safety.”

The Administration’s Action Plan builds on momentum already underway. In June, the U.S. Coast Guard adopted a new Portable Accommodation Module (PAM) policy in response to OMSA-led reform efforts, reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens while preserving safety and oversight. The broader Maritime Action Plan reinforces that progress, signaling a sustained commitment to modernizing maritime regulations and ensuring U.S. operators remain globally competitive.

Beyond regulatory reform, the plan also prioritizes investment in critical maritime infrastructure and the development of a strong, skilled American maritime workforce—two priorities essential to kickstarting the U.S. maritime industry. The next step will be ensuring U.S. vessels are given ample opportunity to access domestic and international markets, which will be the key to sustaining long-term industry growth.

“It is clear the Administration is listening to the American offshore industry, and we appreciate their support,” Smith added. “We look forward to continuing to partner with this Administration and Coast Guard leadership to advance smart regulatory reform, meaningful workforce investment, and policies that create a level playing field to ensure American mariners and the U.S. maritime sector remain competitive and first-class.”