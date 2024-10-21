White Glacier Presents Next Generation Cold Water Immersion Technology

[By: White Glacier]

Arctic safety solutions provider, White Glacier, showcased the latest innovations in cold water immersion technology during a recent presentation at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Canada. The event, attended by industry professionals, safety experts, and potential partners from across the region, highlighted White Glacier's state-of-the-art immersion suits, engineered to withstand the harshest Arctic environments. Attendees had the opportunity to witness a live product demonstration and experience the functionality of these innovative solutions firsthand.

"We were honored to host this event and provide a platform for showcasing the cutting-edge technology developed by White Glacier," said Pamela Ward, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa. "The live demonstration and insights from industry experts were invaluable in highlighting how these solutions are transforming safety standards in cold water immersion."

As activities in the Arctic and Antarctic continue to grow, the need for survival suits capable of withstanding the extreme conditions in these regions has never been greater. The launch of the Arctic 10+ comes as the International Maritime Organization's Polar Code sets a new standard for survival equipment in Polar waters, mandating a minimum 5-day rescue time. The Arctic 10+ is the first suit that fully complies with these new Polar Code requirements.

“The Arctic’s growing significance—geostrategically, economically, and environmentally— means that our responsibility is also growing. Whether we’re preparing for expanded shipping lanes, increased resource exploration, or the rise in tourism, safety must remain at the forefront. And that safety starts with having the right tools, like these immersion suits, and the training to use them effectively." said David L. Cohen, U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

As part of the event, Arctic safety experts, including Colonel (Retd) Pierre Leblanc, a Canadian Forces veteran, and James Bond, a Senior Technical Advisor with the American Bureau of Shipping's Global Engineering and Technology group, shared their perspectives on the technology behind White Glacier's suits and the company's impact on Polar safety.

"The event was a great success, and we are grateful to the U.S. Embassy for this opportunity to showcase our innovative solutions," said Diego Jacobson, CEO of White Glacier. "The chance to connect with industry professionals and share our expertise was invaluable, and we look forward to continuing to work with partners to enhance safety in the Arctic and other extreme cold weather environments."