Where is the Safest Place to be During a Pandemic?

By The Maritime Executive 04-23-2020 06:14:49

There has been a lot of press lately on cruise ships and the danger they pose to our health during an epidemic. People are concerned for their safety and that of their families. Understandably, it is the most basic human need.

Large pleasure ships, cruise ships, often contain over 5000 guests, have large food buffets, and visit a new country every few days. The turn-over of guests is astounding. Its a constant battle against a tide of people, which certainly sounds appealing to a pandemic, as well as as to vacationers, and of-course, makes for great news stories when something goes wrong.

The new purpose-built Storylines ship could not be further from this image. Yes it is a large ship, and one that is constantly touring the world, but that is where comparisons end.

Some key points:

Population density & demographic - MV Narrative holds under one third of the population of a cruise ship of the same size. This means far more open spaces and much more room per person. A high percentage of balconies (87 percent) adds to the clean fresh air aboard. Additionally, Storylines is a residential community, not a temporary tourist destination.

Self governance - Living in Storylines’ floating residential city means you are a voice from only 1,000 residents, not millions of citizens. You will have a direct say in the decisions that protect your family, in a community able to react immediately to changing situations.

Mobility - With our modern highly interconnected world, its apparent that the ability to disconnect is the fastest way to protect in times of crisis. Storylines' MV Narrative can take us anywhere desired to escape local catastrophe, political instability, or localised health issues. Imagine the whole community self-isolating off the coast of Tahiti for three months while Covid-19 ran its course.

Contamination - The prime source of travel belly sickness is the change in a travellers hand-washing routine when away from home. When you take your home around the world with you, your daily routine is no-longer interrupted. With 20 individual restaurants included in the ‘all-inclusive’ service fee, and no buffets, eating aboard is as diverse and interesting as your local neighborhood, and easily as safe.

Hygiene - A new standard in HEPA air filtration throughout, and ‘smart surfaces’ prevent the person-to-person effect making for a pollutant-free environment, cleaner, and safer, than your families land-based home.

Reality check - These are challenging times, and are scary when your future is in the hands of politicians who need to be constantly re-elected. Control your own destiny, and that of your family. Storylines state of the art air and surface purification systems make it the cleanest community on the planet.

