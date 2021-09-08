Weetch Becomes New Director Of Defence For A&P Group

Matt Weetch

[By: A&P Group]

Global ship repair, conversion and marine specialist A&P Group, has appointed a new Director of Defence.

Matt Weetch takes the helm of A&P Group’s dedicated defence division as Managing Director Gerald Pitts retires after 46 years in the business.

Having joined A&P as Business Development Director in 2019, Matt is now tasked with leading the division as well as managing and winning defence-related bids and will be supported by Jonathan Green, Cluster Director.

Prior to joining A&P Group Matt enjoyed a 25-year career in the Royal Navy and has a wealth of marine industry expertise.

David McGinley, Chief Executive Officer of Cammell Laird Shiprepairers and Shipbuilders, and Atlantic & Peninsula Marine Services said: “A&P Group has a well-earned reputation for delivering first class marine and fabrication services to Royal Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Tier One supply chain and overseas Navies. Matt has already delivered tremendous value and strategic insight in all of these areas, and we look forward to seeing our defence portfolio grow and develop under his guidance.”

Speaking about Gerald Pitts’ retirement, David added: “Gerald Pitts played a lead role in securing the first RFA cluster contract, as well as subsequent MARS and In Service Support contracts and we are incredibly grateful for his contribution over the last five decades. We wish him every happiness in his retirement.

“Looking ahead, I am delighted that Matt has taken up this appointment as Director of Defence and have tremendous confidence in his ability to drive the business forward.”

A&P Group’s defence contracts include a 10-year In Service Support contract with the Ministry of Defence for the Bay Class vessels as well as RFA Argus and Ocean Survey Vessel HMS Scott, plus an ongoing support contract with BAE Systems for the maintenance and repair of batch one and the new batch two River Class Offshore Patrol Vessels.

A&P Group is a leading provider of ship repair, conversion and marine services and heavy engineering expertise. Operating seven dry docks and extensive fabrication facilities across three strategic locations in the UK, A&P Group also has a business in Australia that provides ship repair services and support to the Royal Australian Navy.

As one of the leading engineering business in the UK, A&P is also involved in a diverse range of fabrication and repair projects across a broad cross section of sectors including Defence, Marine, Oil and Gas, Subsea, Energy, Civil and Nuclear. Projects include the fabrication of built modules for the Astute Submarine Class and the prestigious HMS Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carriers, cable carousels, flood barriers, steam turbines, shore side access systems and FPSO upgrades.

All A&P Group facilities combine a rich heritage of marine and engineering skills and experience, providing a diverse customer base with all the precision skills needed to complete the most demanding projects.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.