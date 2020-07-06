Webinar: Lending & Investing in U.S. Maritime Assets

By The Maritime Executive 07-06-2020 09:13:14

The U.S. maritime industry offers significant opportunity for U.S. or foreign shipowners, lenders and investors. With massive coastlines on three sides and the largest inland water river system in the middle, the world’s largest economy has a dynamic maritime system that stretches from government cargo to national security, offshore wind to coastwise and river trade, offshore services to energy transportation. Today’s tidal wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus together with an emphasis on infrastructure development may further bolster demand for maritime services.

But with unique and specialized laws on foreign equity ownership and vessel requirements, understanding and accessing this market takes commitment. In this episode Marine Money’s Matt McCleery talks to a leading lawyer and lender about their insights into both the nuances and broad strokes of the marketplace. This is a must-attend session for US and foreign owners, lenders and investors and for those capital providers who are not currently operating in the space but who wish to learn more.

About the speakers:

Charlie Papavizas - Partner, Chair Maritime Practice, Winston & Strawn, LLP

Charlie Papavizas is a partner in the international law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP resident in Washington, D.C. and is the chair of its maritime practice group. Charlie has spent decades representing ship owners, operators and managers, shipyards, energy companies, marine construction companies, financial institutions and a variety of other interests in the world-wide maritime and energy industries.

Kirk Phillips - President & Chief Executive Officer, Wintrust Commercial Finance

Kirk Phillips is President, CEO, and a founder of Wintrust Commercial Finance, a subsidiary of Wintrust Financial Corporation a $38 billion publicly traded bank holding company traded on the NYSE. He has spent over 30 years starting-up and building commercial finance business at organizations including ITT, Transamerica Equipment Financial Services and AIG Commercial Equipment Finance. In 2015, he joined with long time colleagues to form Wintrust Commercial Finance which is focused on providing loans and leases to middle market companies throughout the US and Canada.

Matt McCleery - President, Marine Money

Matt McCleery is the President of Marine Money and Managing Director of Blue Sea Capital, Inc. where he advises shipowners and investors on ship financing and investment transactions. He can be reached at mmccleery@marinemoney.com. Matt is the author of The Shipping Man, a series of novels about the adventures of a hedge fund manager who buys a cargo ship. Exit Strategy, the latest book in the series, will be published in August.

