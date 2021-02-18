Webinar: Considering a Return to the Office in the COVID-19 Era?

By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2021 04:57:43

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, employers continue to be faced with difficult questions and evolving guidance concerning how to bring employees safely back to the office, including how and where employees work, screening protocols, managing liability and, now, vaccines. In this Seward & Kissel webinar, Partners Mark Kotwick and Anne Patin will discuss with Counsel Julia Spivack the different considerations that employers should evaluate in planning a return to the office and managing employees who have already returned to the office, including:

·A review of the legislative and regulatory landscape

·Review of issues concerning testing and monitoring of employees, including practical considerations

·Whether to require proof of vaccination to return to the office, including accommodating disabilities and sincerely held religious beliefs

·Employer liability issues, including worker’s compensation claims, regulatory requirements and liability waivers

Date: February 24, 2021

Time: 12:30pm ET

