Weathernews and Dataloy Go Live with Unique Weather Integration

[By: Dataloy Systems AS]

As part of their collaborative data integration, Weathernews Inc and Dataloy Systems AS are pleased to introduce an integrated solution to refine voyage management based on unique weather data. This integration combines Weathernews' comprehensive historical seasonal routes and sea margins with Dataloy Systems’ innovative Voyage Management System (VMS) – providing streamlined access to critical data, error reduction, increased efficiency, and a focus on enhancing voyage quality and profitability. This data integration milestone represents a significant stride toward more effective voyage management.

In the context of the companies’ strategic partnership, mutual clients can effortlessly integrate Weathernews' industry-leading weather data into their VMS platform, eliminating the need to switch platforms. This enhancement is aimed at refining pre-fixture planning, budgeting, and decision-making, ultimately making voyage management smoother and more efficient.

Value and precision

Within Dataloy Systems’ VMS platform, users gain access to a rich archive of vessel employment records covering several decades, providing a solid basis for making informed commercial decisions. This advancement is dedicated to delivering valuable, precise, and practical support to our esteemed clients.

The integration empowers joint customers to make well-informed decisions by selecting alternative routes based on historical weather and weather impact data. Customers can easily visualize the different impacts of their choices, and take action to optimize their business, both in terms of fuel savings and emissions reductions.



Unparallelled expertise

“Optimizing route-planning functions with advanced weather technology empowers owners and operators to make well-informed route decisions, prioritizing both efficiency and vessel safety. With a team of highly trained weather forecasters and meteorologists working around the clock to deliver cutting-edge weather forecasts, risk analyses, and routing advice, Weathernews currently provides weather forecast, risk analysis, and routing advice to approximately 10,000 vessels worldwide,” says Henrik Faurschou, Global Product and Market Strategy Leader at Weathernews.



Henrik emphasizes collaboration as a key to developing successful solutions. “Our partnership with Dataloy Systems represents an exciting opportunity to simplify the decision-making process for commercial staff, ensuring they make the most optimized choices. We are eagerly anticipating a fruitful, long-term collaboration with Dataloy Systems, as we work together to create solutions that enhance the safety and sustainability of the maritime industry.”

‘Shared vision’

“As we integrate Weathernews' precise forecasting into our platform, we are not only equipping our clients with advanced tools for alternate weather routing but also reaffirming our commitment to advancing the maritime industry. This collaboration is about more than just shared data; it's about shared vision. Together, we are setting a new course for operational excellence, where informed decision-making leads to safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible voyages,” says Hege Jacobsen, Head of Partner Relations at Dataloy Systems.

Real-time decision support

“This seamless integration marks the culmination of a year-long partnership aimed at delivering unmatched efficiency and insight to the maritime navigation and planning process.The live integration brings to fruition the promise made last year by both companies to innovate and streamline maritime operations. It introduces a dynamic weather routing tool that empowers vessel operators to optimize routes with unparalleled accuracy, taking into account historical and forecasted weather patterns. The forward-thinking collaboration between Dataloy Systems and Weathernews now enables smarter, safer, and more sustainable voyage decisions in real time,” adds Dataloy Systems CEO Erik Fritz Loy.