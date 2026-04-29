WATCH: New USA Shipbuilding Coalition Ad Highlights Need for Action

[By: USA Shipbuilding Coalition]

Today, the USA Shipbuilding Coalition launched its first ad campaign highlighting the need to invest in American shipbuilding to protect our national and economic security. The ad depicts how China’s illegal and predatory trade practices have come at the expense of the American shipbuilding industry, which once dominated the world, and calls on Congress to take action to restore this critical industry, create American jobs, and protect our shores.

“Across the country, our workers and communities recognize that revitalizing the American shipbuilding industry will create jobs, grow our economy, and protect our national security,” said USA Shipbuilding Coalition President Michael Wessel. “The USA Shipbuilding Coalition will continue to play a critical role in getting the message out and telling our leaders in Congress that they must invest in American shipbuilding – the time to act is now.”

The ad is initially targeted to run on digital and connected television in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas – all states with significant shipbuilding industry and lawmakers who will be critical to the passage of the SHIPS for America Act – as well as nationally on Hulu/Disney/ESPN and in the Washington, D.C. metro area.