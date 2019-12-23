Wasaline Names New Ferry Aurora Botnia

By The Maritime Executive 12-20-2019 12:24:00

The name for the new RoPax ferry for Wasaline, which is being built at Rauma Marine Constructions, will be called Aurora Botnia. The ferry will be delivered in May 2021.

Northern Lights or Polar Lights in Latin are called Aurora borealis and this is a phenomenon we can admire on our latitudes. Hence the name Aurora. Botnia, tells us where we are", says Bertil Hammarstedt, CEO of Kvarken Link.

Kvarken Link organized a naming contest in which almost 2,500 names were submitted.

"The name must last for a time, so what would be more suitable as a name as Aurora Botnia for the most environmental friendly RoPax in the world. It should also be easy to pronounce in Swedish, Finnish and English," says Peter Ståhlberg, CEO of Wasaline.”

”We are very happy that the naming competition involved so many people. We have gone through all the nice name suggestions. There were 52 proposals containing the word Aurora," says Catarina Fant, Head of Marketing, Kvarken Link.

The new ferry is being built by Rauma Marine Constructions shipyard and it will replace the existing Wasa Express in traffic in the spring of 2021. It will be operated by Wasaline and sail between Vaasa in Finland and Umeå in Sweden.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.