Wärtsilä to Supply its Fuel-Efficient & Low Emission Technology to ADNOC

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä, through its joint venture company, CWEC (Shanghai) Company Ltd. (‘CWEC’), has been selected as a supplier to deliver four Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines for the sixth and final vessel in a series of six newbuild 175,000 m3 LNG carrier vessels.

The Wärtsilä 34DF engine, together with the Wärtsilä greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction package, was selected based on its ability to deliver both higher performance and lower emissions. Wärtsilä will deliver a similar scope of solutions to the other five vessels in the series.

These LNG carriers are being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China for ADNOC Logistics & Services plc., a global energy maritime logistics leader.

“We are honoured to have been selected to supply engines for this important series of six modern LNG carriers,” said Mr. Rajan Khanna – Head of Sales for Middle East. “The Wärtsilä 34DF engine will help ADNOC Logistics & Services’ LNG carriers in reducing energy consumption, fewer emissions, and lower operating costs, and when operating on LNG has minimised methane slip.”

In addition to the engines, Wärtsilä will also supply the shaft seals for these LNG carriers and they are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026. Wärtsilä supports its customers in the region with more than 300 employees and a workshop in the United Arab Emirates.