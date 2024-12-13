Wärtsilä to Strengthen Position in LNG Bunkering Segment with Latest Order

[By: Wärtsilä]

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, continues to strengthen its market-leading position in small-scale LNG applications with its latest contract. A new 12,500 cbm LNG bunkering vessel is being built at the Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard in China, for global energy company Vitol. It will feature Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems, the order for which was booked by Wärtsilä in Q4, 2024.

Wärtsilä’s ability to engineer, design and deliver a complete system, including the Boil-Off Gas (BOG) management, integrated fuel supply, custody transfer and bunkering transfer systems, was central to the contract award. Wärtsilä is extremely experienced in solutions for small-scale LNG applications. This track record coupled with the company’s proven ability to engineer, design and deliver was central to the contract award.

“LNG is today an important marine fuel and is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for owners and operators seeking more sustainable fuel options. The market for LNG bunkering vessels is increasing in line with this trend, and we have established a leading position in supplying modern and reliable systems that optimise overall cargo handling efficiency for such vessels,” commented Richie Zhu, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, China.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing relationship with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, and has supplied cargo handling systems for a number of LNG, LPG, ethane/ethylene, and multi-gas carriers built by the yard.