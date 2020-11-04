Wärtsilä Reports New Orders for Cruise Sector

By The Maritime Executive 11-03-2020 05:04:35

The technology group Wärtsilä continues to work closely with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for the supply of a broad range of solutions to be installed in a number of cruise ships currently being built by the yard. The latest orders are for complete waste treatment systems and fresh water generators for two vessels – order placed in July 2020 – and for the entertainment systems for two new series of ships totalling eight vessels in all, the first orders for which were placed with Wärtsilä in Q1 2020. In August 2020 Wärtsilä has been additionally contracted for a complete technological package supply for other two vessels, including Wärtsilä 46F engines, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) solutions, hybrid scrubbers, automation, navigation & local entertainment systems, low location lights, valves, public address & general alarm system. All these ships are owned by different cruise operators.

The waste treatment solution includes the handling of both wet and dry waste. Wet waste is treated with Wärtsilä’s Membrane Bioreactor technology and includes upstream handling that meets and surpasses the latest IMO regulations. The dry waste package to be supplied will be the first for a large cruise vessel to incorporate Wärtsilä’s Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS), a novel technology that converts waste to energy allowing the unit to be fuelled by synthesis gas from the waste. This is an eco-friendly solution that creates significantly lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions than conventional incinerators, thus meeting sustainability targets set by the ships’ owner.

The Wärtsilä entertainment systems have been designed by Wärtsilä to provide the highest level of quality and performance to ensure the ultimate passenger experience. For these new ships, Wärtsilä Entertainment will not only supply turnkey entertainment systems, but also LED architectural lighting, as well as the Public Address and General Alarm systems.

“We are very familiar with Wärtsilä’s products and solutions, and are extremely confident that they are the right choice for these exciting new vessels. The cruise industry is setting the pace in sustainable shipping, while the ability to create a high quality passenger experience is constantly improving. We feel that Wärtsilä is contributing heavily in both these areas,” says Massimo Costa, VP Purchasing, Fincantieri.

“These latest contract awards represent a further step in the building of a strong relationship with Fincantieri to provide the cruise industry with the latest and most efficient technological solutions,” says Giovanni Paladino, Key Account Manager, Wärtsilä Marine.

The waste treatment systems are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2021. The entertainment systems will be delivered in line with the vessels’ delivery dates commencing in 2022.

Earlier, in 2019, Wärtsilä received orders from Fincantieri for twenty Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel engines, twenty Wärtsilä 46F engines, eight Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control systems, two Wärtsilä hybrid scrubber systems, as well as Wärtsilä Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) solutions, and Wärtsilä gas valve units for the cruise ships under construction at the yard.



