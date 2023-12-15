Wärtsilä Hybrid Propulsion Solution Selected for Three New Cargo Vessels

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply an integrated hybrid propulsion solution for three new self-discharging cargo vessels being built at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in the Netherlands for Norwegian shipowner Aasen Shipping. As part of the solution, the ships will feature the latest addition to Wärtsilä’s engine portfolio, the Wärtsilä 25, which was launched in September 2022. The engines and vessel are prepared for operation on sustainable fuels in the future. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in September 2023.

Wärtsilä delivered a similar hybrid propulsion solution to two earlier Aasen Shipping vessels, the ‘Aasfoss’ and ‘Aasfjell’. These ships have successfully operated with the hybrid propulsion solution for almost two years, and this success has been cited as a prime consideration in the award of this new contract. To cater to the increasing demand for hybrid integrated machinery solutions, Wärtsilä works closely with customers, such as Aasen Shipping, from the early stages of a newbuild project in order to firstly, optimise the performance and efficiency of the vessel, and then secondly, by “de-risking” the project at the design phase.

“We have been very satisfied with Wärtsilä’s support and close cooperation in helping us to achieve more efficient and cleaner cargo transport. This is important to us. Plus, the Wärtsilä engines are made ready for us to switch later to sustainable fuels, which will allow us to significantly further reduce carbon emissions in line with our fleet decarbonisation aims,” said Torbjørn Torkelsen, CEO – Aasen Shipping.

“We are delighted to have received this repeat order for our hybrid solution. The combination of the highly efficient and flexible Wärtsilä 25 engine with batteries provides both optimised operations and environmental sustainability. The ships can use electrical battery power when in harbour and for low-load operations, and then switch to the main engines for transit,” commented Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with both Aasen Shipping and Royal Bowedes on our shared commitment to decarbonising marine operations.”

“As we understand that becoming emission-free is the biggest challenge of our generation, our focus at Royal Bowedes is to build innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient vessels for the industry. We are proud to be working alongside Aasen Shipping and Wärtsilä to utilise technology and solutions which will ensure these new self-discharging cargo vessels are able to cut emissions and reduce fuel costs, whilst keeping carbon-costs to a minimum,” commented Johan Tiemersma, Project Manager – Royal Bowedes.

The three 9500 DWT vessels will each operate with one six-cylinder Wärtsilä 25 main engine fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx reduction system, a Wärtsilä gearbox and controllable pitch propeller with shaft line, a Wärtsilä Pro-Touch bridge control system, the Hybrid system with DC hub and 620kWh battery capacity, the control system, as well as the battery, power and energy management systems.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to Royal Bodewes in December 2025 and in 2026. From dry cargo vessels to self-discharging cement carriers, and specials, like tankers and RoRo, Royal Bodewes has been building vessels since 1812. Royal Bodewes is currently building at three yards simultaneously in the north of the Netherlands. Among the current orders are highly efficient hybrid powered, methanol-ready self-dischargers.