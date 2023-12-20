Wärtsilä Gas Handling Systems Selected for a Medium Gas Carrier Newbuild

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the cargo handling and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) fuel supply systems for a new Medium Gas Carrier (MGC) vessel being built for Turkish ship owner Pasco Gas. The contract was signed with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and was booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2023.

The 45,000 m3 capacity vessel was ordered as an option following an earlier newbuild contract signed in February 2023. The Wärtsilä scope of supply is the same for both ships. HMD is a key customer of Wärtsilä, and the two companies have cooperated on several newbuild projects.

Wärtsilä has a market leading position in cargo handling solutions for gas carriers. The company continues to develop innovative solutions that enhance the safety, reliability, and efficiency of gas cargo handling.

“We are pleased to add this vessel for Pasco Gas to our impressive list of references and to extend our close and long relationship with HMD” commented Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Cargo Handling Systems, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in July 2025.